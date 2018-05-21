Gearing up for a big test is something that gets a lot of people’s nerves riled up. The anticipating of the results, combined with the worry that you won’t be able to remember the answers or finish on time can start to interfere with how well you retain the information.

Rather than letting your emotions get the best of you and affect your results negatively when you take the test, here are some of the best ways to ensure that you will not only succeed but ace it.

Study Every Day

Studying your information every day will ensure that you get all the information you need that you need before taking an exam. By reading the material slowly and deliberately every day you’ll get all of the data that you need for the test.

When you rush through the information you won’t be as likely to understand and retain it. Therefore, you should ensure that you are reading every line with intention. You may want to consider taking notes as you go.

Review and Review

Even after you’ve read all of the material, you should still ensure that you that you go over it again and again.

You can ask your friends to repeat this information to you and quiz you on it. When you start to know the information like the back of your hand, that’s when you know that you’re ready to take on the test head first.

Get Plenty Of Sleep

When your body isn’t rested, your mind isn’t rested. Getting a proper sleep is essential for being able to confidently tackle the answers.

When your mind is tired it can be hard to access information in your head. You are also more susceptible to stress. Getting at least 8 hours of sleep before your test will work in your favor in more ways than just one.

Move On And Come Back to Answers You Don’t Know

Rather than letting yourself get stumped by a question and hovering over it in a panic, move on to the next and don’t lose your pace.

If you let your speed slow down then you’ll lose your rhythm and potentially lose your bearings. Usually, when you are confused by a question and move on, you’ll find that you remember it after a few minutes.

Frequently its just a question of nerves and will resolve itself after a few minutes of moving onto the following questions.

Go Back And Double Check

At the end of your test, even if you’re feeling confident, you should make sure that you go back and double check all of the answers.

Read it over and over until you’re 100% confident that all your answers are to your satisfaction.