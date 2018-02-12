If you have an interest in ancient history, then Egypt has to be on your bucket list. Egypt is one of the world’s most beautiful nations, offering something for everybody, from the history buff to the person who wants to spend a week sunbathing. It is one of the most north eastern African countries and one that has played a part in the history of humankind for thousands of years. It is also Ahmed Nashaat’s favorite place in the world and one he feels everyone should visit.

Ahmed Nashaat on Visiting Egypt

Egypt is found in North Africa and it is nothing short of a fascinating destination. It has been a place of wonder and mystery, somewhere for people to wander to and to be intrigued by. There are hidden mysteries and tales of years gone by. People still hope that, by going to Egypt, they will discover something of the ancient Coptic civilization that hasn’t been discovered yet, or to gain an understanding of a hieroglyph that still baffles people.

Even if people don’t genuinely believe they will discover something as of yet undiscovered, they are fascinated by the fantastic history of this country. Every corner of the world has been influenced by the great pharaohs. The pyramids are recognized no matter where on the planet you are, and all the ancient temples have an air of mystery and wonder around them. Plus, there are hundreds of museums that you can choose from to learn more about the thins that have already been discovered.

Egypt is also a big country, which means there are a lot of places to visit and to choose from. Naturally, you could always have multiple vacations in this country, picking a different part each time. The parts of the country that Ahmed Nashaat feels are truly not to be missed are:

Cairo, which is the country’s largest city and it is also its capital. For thousands of years, it has been the education, commercial, political, and cultural center of Egypt. It is on the banks of the River Nile, the aorta of the country and, some say, the longest river in the world. Cairo is called by many the “Mother of all Cities”, being the heart from which everything else flows. Cairo is also home to countless museums and it is very easy to go on a Nile cruise or on trips to visit the pyramids. Sharm El Sheikh, which people who want a break from all the historical exploring really need to visit. This is where you go to relax and to lounge on the beaches of the Red Sea. It is a truly splendid part of the country.

The reason why Ahmed believes these two places are not to be missed, is because of their contrast, but also similarities. Both are true jewels in the North African country and show how much is possible with dedication. And both also show the two strong cultures of Egypt, being the Coptic and the Arab.