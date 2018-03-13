Princess Eugenie has become the first British royal to launch a personal Instagram account. Her account launch comes seven months before her wedding, Business Insider reports.

The princess is expected to marry Jack Brooksbank, London socialite, in October.

Within just a few days of opening the account and posting a short commentary on a photo on Instagram, Princess Eugenie (@princesseugenie) has amassed more than 20,000 followers.

“I can think of no better day than today, International Women’s Day, to launch my personal Instagram,” she posted on her account. “I hope to use this platform to share the causes, passions and people close to my heart”

Having an Instagram account may not seem like a big deal to the average person, but this is an unprecedented move by a British royal. In fact, Meghan Markle, the actress engaged to Prince Harry, deleted all of her social media accounts in preparation of becoming a member of the royal family.

While she may have shut down her social media accounts, Markle is still known for breaking the royal rules. She was recently spotted out at a royal event wearing a messy bun and signing autographs for fans. She was also carrying a handbag, whereas royal protocol requires women to carry a clutch clasped with both hands. The royal family has strict rules about hair and fashion, which Markle often side-steps.

It is rumored that Prince Harry had opened a secret Instagram account to follow Meghan Markle before their engagement. The prince was believed to have used the account to follow a few close friends and charities.

It is not surprising that Markle shut down her social media account. The royal family has people who run their social media accounts for them. The official Kensington Palace Instagram, Facebook and Twitter accounts keep the public informed about the events and happenings in the lives of the royal family.

In addition to Eugenie’s first post on International Women’s Day, she has also shared two more pictures with her followers. One is a candid photographer of her and her fiancé from their engagement photoshoot. The second post is a photo of her mother in honor of Mother’s Day.

The caption for her mother’s photo read: “Happy Mother’s Day to my legend of a mother. @sarahferguson15 and to all mothers on this special day! #mothersday.”

Princess Eugenie’s bold move to open and manage her own social media account begs the question: will other royals follow suit? There appears to be no official rule about not having social media accounts, but it is an understood one.

The next generation of the British royal family has been taking strides and doing things their own way. Princess Eugenie’s move may encourage others in the family to open accounts of their own in the future.

Eugenie is the youngest daughter of the queen’s second-born son, Prince Andrew. She is eighth in line of the royal succession, but she will drop to ninth in line when Prince William and the Duchess of Cambridge welcome their child into the world next month.