A beautiful city located on the shores of Lake Ontario, Toronto has a dynamic mix of tourist attractions ranging from museums, galleries and tower to its islands. Along with this, the city also offers a vibrant entertainment culture that you can enjoy the artists performing arts and musicals.

As we told you that Toronto is full of tourist attractions, you might want to know about the best of the/ Hence, here is the list of 5 places that deserve to be on the top of your list and should not be missed:

CN Tower:The famous landmark of Toronto is the 553 meters tall CN Towerwhich is almost visible from any corner of the city. You can either stand on the ground the treat your eyes or go up to the observation areas and restaurants to have the fabulous views of the city. The highest viewing area on the CN Tower is from Sky Pod offering views of Niagara Falls and the New York State. There is also a Glass Floor which offersclear and splendid views of the city. If you are seeking for more adventure, you can go for the ‘Edge Walk’ which is a hands-free walk on the outside edge of the main pod at an elevation of 365 meters. Do not worry; youwon’t fall as you will be attached to a safety harness and rope. Moreover, there is also the 360 Restaurant which features delectable dining offering complimentary access to Lookout and Glass Floor of the tower. Royal Ontario Museum: Shortly known as ROM, the museum is one of Canada’s premier museums which has a reputation forinternational excellence. It houses a great collection of exhibitions and features them around the world. A modern wing featuring glass and sharp angles has been added to the older building as an element of attraction for the visitors. The museum also contains collections from various periods from all over the world. Rogers Centre: Located adjacent to CN Towers, Rogers Centre is a massive domed sports area. It has been uniquely designed with a sliding roof that makes it able to be opened during pleasant weather. Completed in 1989, this mega structure has an Olympic Stadium that has been built by its arch-rival, Montreal. It is quite amazing that this centre can accommodate many thousands of spectators and that’s why it is the venue for many of concerts, shows and sports. If you are excited to know more about the place, you can take a guided tour of one-hour. Art Gallery of Ontario (AGO): Boasting of its unique modern building, the popularArt Gallery of Ontario has a series of exhibitions which have been exceptionally secured. The highlight of the museum is the collections from African, Canadian, Oceanic and European art. Casa Loma:As a memory of the medieval castle, Casa Loma is proudly standing on the beautifully kept grounds. Constructed for Sir Henry Pellatt, the building is quite extraordinary and has around 100 rooms with three dozen bathrooms. The architecture and the things there give a clear glimpse of the European elegance and splendor. Suites, secret passages, an 800-foot tunnel, tower, estate gardens and stables complete Canada’s foremost castle.

