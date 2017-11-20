The sinks and showers in your home get used every single day. Over time, build-up from grease, gunk and debris can lead to clogs or slow draining.

Before you call a plumber or reach for a bottle of drain cleaner, give these four simple solutions a try.

1. Boiling Hot Water

One of the simplest ways to flush your pipes and help prevent odors is to pour boiling water down the drain. The heat from the water will help dislodge and dissolve debris and grease while helping to kill bacteria that may cause odors.

Start by pouring half of a pot of boiling water down the drain. Wait five minutes, and pour the remaining water.

The boiling water method is simple and easy to do, and it won’t cost you a dime.

2. Baking Soda and Vinegar

If your pipes are draining slowly or clogged, you may not need to use harsh drain cleaner to fix the problem. A little baking soda and vinegar can help get rid of the clog and clean your drains.

When combined, the baking soda and vinegar create a fizzing action that helps remove hair, grease, grime and gunk in your pipes.

Pour 3/4 cup of baking soda down the drain, and then slowly pour 1/2 cup of vinegar down the drain. The fizzing action will cause the mixture to bubble up the drain. Pouring slowly will help keep the solution in the pipes – not in the bottom of your tub.

Let the solution sit for a few hours or overnight. Flush out the mixture by pouring boiling water down the drain.

3. Lemon Peel, Ice and Salt

Over time, sink disposals can develop unpleasant odors and even become clogged. Thankfully, there’s a simple and cost-effective solution to get your disposal running properly.

Add lemon peel, salt and ice to the disposal, and run it. The disposal will grind up the mixture, which will create a scouring effect that removes build-up. Just make sure the lemon peels are thinly sliced to avoid clogging the disposal.

4. Call in a Professional

When at-home solutions won’t cut it, it may be time to call in a professional. If your sink or shower is draining slower than usual and none of the DIY methods have worked, call a local drain cleaning service.

A professional can tackle bigger clogs that at-home methods can’t eliminate.

Professional cleaning services are convenient and surprisingly affordable, so if you have a busy schedule, this may be the most practical option for you.