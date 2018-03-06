“A drop of water is worth more than a sack of gold to a thirsty man.” ~ Anonymous

Quenching the thirst of every living being on this planet, there can’t be anything more precious than water. Although water covers 70% of our planet, only 3% of it is fresh and drinkable. Due to this, the world has been long facing water scarcity, where some 1.1 billion people across the globe lack access to water and a total of 2.7 billion find water scarce for at least one month of the year, according to World Wildlife Fund. If the situation persists, two-thirds of the world’s population may face water shortages by 2025, at the current consumption rate.

Major Reason for Water Scarcity

Other than dried and polluted lakes, rivers and aquifers, changing climate patterns that are making areas drier, depletion of ground water and excessive consumption of water and its wastage, what else is causing this water scarcity? It is the dripping faucets and leaking pipes in our homes. Surprised? Most leaks are often easy to fix and require only a few tools and hardware that are well worth their cost in water saving. However, most homeowners are negligent of this important asset and let water get wasted even when they know that these leaks are easily corrected. Ensuring that leaks are fixed quickly will not only save valuable water but save you about 10% on your water bills.

Water Loss Due to Dripping Faucets

At a larger scale, 6 billion gallons of treated water are lost per day in the United States due to leaky pipes alone, after they are discharged from the treatment plants. The situation is no different in our households. According to the United Stated Environmental Protection Agency, the average leaks found in homes are due to worn toilet flappers, dripping faucets, and other leaking valves, which accounts for more than 10,000 gallons of water being wasted every year. In fact, there are around 10% homes in the US that have leaks that waste 90 gallons or more per day.

The USGS actually gave a mathematical calculation with which you can estimate the amount of water being wasted through your dripping faucet. If your faucet has released about 11,350 drips, you have managed to waste one gallon.

Take Care of Leaking Faucets and Pipes First

It is impossible to sustain life without drinking water. Since even small drips can lead to thousands of gallons of water being wasted, they are the first thing that should be taken care of before anything else. Moreover, water can damage your pipes, fixtures and the home itself. Leaking pipes can lead to water permeating into the structure, which can damage the floors and ceilings. And not to forget, you will end up having to pay for all that wasted water.

It is advisable to contact plumbing services to ensure that leaky faucets and pipes are repaired right away. You won't want your kids to face water scarcity in their life, would you?