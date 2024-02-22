ABB – Accelerators, Incubators, and Innovation Programs

Please share this story:

ResearchAndMarkets.com Adds ABB Ltd. Digital Transformation Strategies to Its Offering

ResearchAndMarkets.com included the company profile of ABB Ltd. and its digital transformation strategies in its offering.

The report provides insights into ABB’s tech activities, including its digital transformation strategies and innovation programs. It also covers partnerships, product launches, acquisitions, and estimated ICT budgets and major ICT contracts.

ABB tech activities

Insights of its digital transformation strategies and innovation programs

Overview of technology initiatives covering partnerships, product launches and acquisitions

Insights on each technology initiative including technology theme, objective, and benefits

Details of estimated ICT budgets and major ICT contracts

The company is a global technology pioneer in the industrial equipment and systems segment, operates through three business segments: electrification products, robotics and motion, and industrial automation.

The company’s portfolio includes 70,000 control systems connecting 70 million industrial devices. ABB develops automation technologies to enhance productivity and process efficiency for its industrial customers. It collaborates with over 100 universities to develop innovative technologies and serves customers in 100 countries.

Report Insights



Gain insights into the company’s tech operations.

Gain insights into its tech strategies and innovation initiatives.

Gain insights into its technology themes under focus.

Gain insights into various product launches, partnerships and acquisition strategies.

Key Topics

Overview

Digital Transformation Strategy

Accelerators, Incubators, and Other Innovation Programs

Technology Focus

Technology Initiatives

ABB Technology Ventures (ATV) – A Venture Capital Arm

Investment

Acquisitions

Partnerships

Companies Mentioned



Samsung

Salesforce

IBM

Accenture

HP

Mesh Systems

Red Hat

Microsoft

Equinor

Element Analytics

Dassault Systemes

Kespry

Key Takeaways

Hybrid approach for automated predictive maintenance in Industry 4.0 apps.

ABB introduced CogniEN, a cloud-based service providing real-time data on electrical network performance.

generative AI capabilities integrated into industrial digital solutions.

