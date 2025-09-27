Index’25, the first conference dedicated to Generative Engine Optimization (GEO), opens virtually on October 1.

Organized by Pepper Content, the event will bring together more than 1,000 marketing leaders and feature over 25 sessions on the future of search.

Unlike traditional SEO conferences, Index’25 addresses the shift to AI-powered search engines and generative assistants, where brands compete to be referenced in synthesized answers rather than on results pages.

Pepper Content Takes the Lead

Pepper Content, an AI-driven content marketing platform, is positioning itself as the convener of this discussion. Known for its blog writing and content lifecycle services for CMOs, the company is using Index’25 to underline a message: GEO is not a future concept, it is the new marketing reality.

The invite-only format reflects the organizers’ goal of attracting CMOs and senior executives who are making strategic decisions in this rapidly changing landscape.

High-Profile Speakers

The Index’25 lineup includes some of the biggest names in marketing and technology. Here are 7 or more than 25 speakers:

Neil Patel, co-founder of Neil Patel Digital

Simon Mulcahy, former Salesforce CMO and ex-president of TIME

Sydney Sloan, CMO of G2

Anand Swaminathan, senior partner at McKinsey

Meagen Eisenberg, CMO of Samsara

Linda Caplinger, head of integrated search at NVIDIA

Deepak Subramanian, president and MD of Unilever Food Solutions

Each will bring a different perspective on GEO, from enterprise consulting and consumer goods to AI infrastructure and digital marketing strategy.

Why GEO Matters

Generative AI has already started to disrupt search. Instead of showing long lists of results, tools such as ChatGPT, Google’s AI Overviews and Microsoft Copilot provide synthesized answers.

That means brands must adapt in several ways:

Build credibility and authority so AI models trust their content.

Provide structured, machine-readable signals that generative tools can parse.

Focus less on keyword ranking and more on being recognized as a reliable source.

Marketers who fail to adapt risk disappearing from the channels where customers are now asking questions.

The Big Picture

Index’25 comes at a pivotal moment. Google is integrating AI summaries into search, Microsoft is pushing Copilot deeper into its products, and OpenAI is bringing generative answers to mainstream applications.

For CMOs and senior marketing leaders, the shift is more than technical — it is strategic. The conference offers a chance to hear from peers and industry leaders already experimenting with GEO.

Looking Ahead

Index’25 is designed as a focused, invite-only event, but its implications extend far beyond the participant list. The conference highlights how quickly the search landscape is changing, and how urgent the GEO challenge has become.

For Pepper Content, it’s also a way of positioning itself at the center of the marketing transformation. By convening global voices around GEO, the company is signaling its intent to help shape how brands manage visibility in the AI-first era.

