Finding Relief at the Base: Jordan Sudberg’s Guide to Healing and Managing Tailbone Pain

Tailbone pain-clinically known as coccydynia-might seem minor compared to other spine-related issues, but for those who suffer from it, the discomfort can be constant, frustrating, and even debilitating. Whether it’s triggered by a fall, prolonged sitting, childbirth, or unknown causes, pain at the very base of the spine affects everything from mobility to mental health.

According to Jordan Sudberg, a nationally recognized pain management specialist, tailbone pain is not only treatable-it’s also often preventable with the right strategies and support.

“Coccydynia is more common than people think,” says Dr. Sudberg. “It’s often ignored or misdiagnosed, but with the right treatment plan, most patients can achieve long-term relief.”

In this article, we’ll explore what causes tailbone pain, how it’s diagnosed, and what Dr. Sudberg recommends for healing and managing it effectively-without relying solely on painkillers or invasive procedures.

What Is Tailbone Pain?

The tailbone, or coccyx, is a small, triangular bone at the very bottom of your spine. It consists of three to five fused vertebrae and serves as an attachment site for tendons, ligaments, and muscles.

Tailbone pain, or coccydynia, is usually felt:

Directly at the bottom of the spine

When sitting or rising from a seated position

During bowel movements

During or after physical activity

“It’s not just about sitting discomfort,” Dr. Sudberg explains. “Chronic tailbone pain can affect sleep, exercise, posture, and even mood.”

Common Causes of Tailbone Pain

Dr. Sudberg outlines several potential causes:

1. Trauma or Injury

Falling backward onto a hard surface is a leading cause.

Even a seemingly minor bruise can trigger long-term inflammation in the coccyx.

2. Repetitive Strain

Prolonged sitting on hard or narrow surfaces (like benches or bleachers).

Long-distance driving or cycling can compress the tailbone repeatedly.

3. Childbirth

Vaginal delivery can stretch or dislocate the coccyx.

Postpartum women may experience persistent tailbone soreness.

4. Degenerative Changes

Arthritis or disc degeneration can affect the lower spine and sacrococcygeal joint.

5. Poor Posture

Slouching shifts pressure to the coccyx, increasing strain.

6. Unknown (Idiopathic) Causes

In some cases, no clear cause is found. This makes a comprehensive evaluation even more critical.

“Accurate diagnosis is key,” says Dr. Sudberg. “Without it, patients often cycle through ineffective treatments and unnecessary frustration.”

How Tailbone Pain Is Diagnosed

Diagnosis starts with a thorough history and physical exam. Dr. Sudberg and his team often look for:

Pain patterns (Does it worsen with sitting or bending?)

(Does it worsen with sitting or bending?) Physical tenderness over the coccyx

over the coccyx Mobility tests to evaluate joint dysfunction

Additional tools may include:

X-rays or MRIs to rule out fractures or disc problems

to rule out fractures or disc problems Diagnostic injections to pinpoint the pain source

to pinpoint the pain source Ultrasound to assess soft tissue inflammation

“We treat the cause, not just the symptom,” emphasizes Dr. Sudberg. “And that starts with understanding the unique profile of each patient’s pain.”

Non-Surgical Treatment Options

Most cases of coccydynia resolve with conservative care. Dr. Sudberg recommends a step-by-step, non-invasive approach before considering advanced interventions.

1. Activity Modification

Avoid prolonged sitting, especially on hard surfaces.

Use donut or wedge cushions to offload pressure from the tailbone.

“A simple cushion can be a game-changer for patients,” notes Dr. Sudberg.

2. Physical Therapy

Tailbone-focused therapy includes:

Pelvic floor relaxation exercises

Gentle stretching of the lower back and glutes

of the lower back and glutes Postural training to prevent re-injury

Dr. Sudberg often partners with specialized physical therapists to develop customized plans.

3. Manual Manipulation

Targeted chiropractic or osteopathic manipulation can realign the coccyx.

Internal manipulation (through the rectum) is sometimes used in chronic cases to mobilize the sacrococcygeal joint.

“Manual therapy must be done carefully and professionally,” Dr. Sudberg cautions. “But it can be incredibly effective for the right patient.”

4. Medications

NSAIDs (ibuprofen, naproxen) to reduce inflammation

Muscle relaxants for surrounding tension

Topical analgesics for localized pain

Short-term medication use is encouraged, but long-term reliance is discouraged due to side effects and dependency risks.

Advanced Pain Management Techniques

When conservative treatments aren’t enough, Dr. Sudberg turns to interventional pain management:

1. Coccygeal Injections

Steroid and anesthetic injections target inflammation and nerve irritation.

target inflammation and nerve irritation. Offers both diagnostic insight and temporary relief.

2. Nerve Blocks

Anesthetize the ganglion impar , a nerve bundle located near the coccyx.

, a nerve bundle located near the coccyx. May provide longer-lasting relief for severe or neuropathic tailbone pain.

“Nerve blocks are minimally invasive and often effective for patients who’ve tried everything else,” says Dr. Sudberg.

3. Radiofrequency Ablation (RFA)

Uses heat to disable nerve fibers causing chronic pain.

Typically used for persistent cases that respond to diagnostic injections.

When Is Surgery Necessary?

Surgical intervention is rare and typically considered only when:

A dislocated or fractured coccyx does not heal with time

All other treatments have failed

Pain significantly affects quality of life

Surgery may involve partial or total coccygectomy (removal of the coccyx). Recovery can be lengthy, and outcomes vary.

“Surgery is a last resort,” Dr. Sudberg stresses. “Most patients improve with targeted, non-surgical care if given the right tools and guidance.”

Preventing Tailbone Pain

Once the pain subsides, prevention becomes the priority. Dr. Sudberg shares his top prevention tips:

Sit with proper posture; avoid slumping

Use ergonomic chairs with adequate lumbar and coccyx support

Take frequent breaks during long periods of sitting or driving

Keep your core and pelvic muscles strong and flexible

Avoid sudden backward falls through balance training and awareness

“Your tailbone may be small, but it plays a big role in your overall mobility,” Dr. Sudberg reminds patients. “Treat it with respect.”

Final Thoughts: Relief Is Within Reach

Tailbone pain can feel invisible and isolating. But with the right diagnosis, compassionate care, and a clear plan of action, healing is absolutely possible.

Jordan Sudberg‘s integrative, patient-centered approach to pain management empowers people to move beyond chronic pain and return to the activities they love.

“You don’t have to suffer in silence,” says Dr. Sudberg. “Tailbone pain is real, but so is recovery-with the right strategy and support.”