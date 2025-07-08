Trump Media Files for Crypto ETF as Part of ‘America First’ Financial Expansion

Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG) filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission to launch a cryptocurrency ETF under its fintech brand, Truth.Fi – a move that signals the company’s growing ambitions in the financial sector.

The proposed Truth Social Crypto Blue Chip ETF, trading under the ticker “B.T.,” will invest in five major digital assets – Bitcoin (70%), Ether (15%), Solana (8%), Cronos (5%), and Ripple (2%). If approved, the ETF will be listed on NYSE Arca and available to U.S. and international investors.

Built on Strategic Partnerships

The ETF will be custodied and executed by Crypto.com, one of the world’s largest cryptocurrency platforms, which will also provide staking and liquidity services. Yorkville America Digital, a Florida-based asset manager, is acting as sponsor of the fund. The application is subject to SEC approval, including a required 19b-4 filing.

The ETF filing formalizes an earlier agreement announced in April, when Trump Media confirmed a binding partnership with Crypto.com and Yorkville America Digital to launch a suite of exchange-traded funds and financial products under the Truth.Fi brand.

At the time, Trump Media Chairman and CEO Devin Nunes called the move “a major step forward in diversifying TMTG into financial services and digital assets.” He said the firm’s goal was to create new options for investors “who believe both the American economy and digital assets are poised for tremendous growth.”

‘America First’ Focus in FinTech

The ETF is part of a wider “America First” investment strategy that TMTG began rolling out earlier this year. Through Truth.Fi, the company plans to offer both digital asset funds and traditional securities products with a Made-in-America focus, spanning industries such as energy and manufacturing.

TMTG is also launching a set of Separately Managed Accounts (SMAs) aligned with the same theme. Both the ETFs and SMAs will be funded from the company’s own cash reserves, with up to $250 million in capital held at Charles Schwab already earmarked for deployment.

“Finalizing our agreement with Trump Media and Crypto.com for our ETF launch is a significant milestone,” said Troy Rillo, CEO of Yorkville America Digital, in April. “We anticipate substantial interest in the ETFs upon their launch later this year.”

Crypto.com’s co-founder and CEO, Kris Marszalek, also emphasized the strategic importance of the partnership, calling it “a win for Trump Media, Crypto.com, CRO, and Yorkville America Digital.”

Bridging Crypto and Traditional Finance

The ETF structure will be supported by Foris Capital US LLC, Crypto.com’s broker-dealer entity. The partners say this provides a bridge between crypto and traditional markets, allowing investors to access digital assets through regulated brokerage channels across the U.S., Europe and Asia.

This reflects a broader trend toward institutionalized crypto investing, as the SEC begins to approve more cryptocurrency ETFs and traditional firms such as BlackRock and Fidelity enter the space.

Trump Media’s product stands out by including CRO (Crypto.com‘s native token) and XRP, which many competing funds exclude. It also positions itself not just as a financial vehicle, but as part of a political and ideological mission.

Part of a Parallel Infrastructure Strategy

Trump Media says its mission is to “end Big Tech’s assault on free speech,” and the company has already built alternative platforms to YouTube and Twitter via Truth Social and Truth+, its family-focused streaming platform. Truth.Fi represents a third pillar – financial infrastructure – aimed at users disillusioned with traditional institutions.

By launching ETFs under the Truth brand, Trump Media appears to be building a full-spectrum alternative to Silicon Valley and Wall Street – a combination of social media, media streaming, and fintech under a politically conservative banner.

While the SEC has yet to approve the new ETF, the filing marks a bold next step in TMTG’s long-term plan to challenge tech and finance incumbents on their own turf.