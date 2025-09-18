NewsBlaze Writer Donna Kshir Wins Lifetime Achievement Award

NewsBlaze contributor and child rights activist Donna Kshir received the Lifetime Achievement Award on April 8, recognizing more than 30 years of advocacy for vulnerable children.

Lee Cougardawn Roberts, co-founder of Advocates United for Humanity, presented the honor. The award acknowledged Kshir’s role in advancing Conner’s Law – Kentucky and the Zero Tolerance initiative, both designed to better protect children.

The event also highlighted Kshir’s involvement in Voices for the Voiceless Advocacy Documentary, produced by Canadian-American broadcaster Laurie Ann Smith.

Three Decades of Advocacy

Kshir has played a leading role in major child protection efforts:

Her work on Conner’s Law – Kentucky strengthened protections for young victims.

She supported the Zero Tolerance initiative, holding abusers fully accountable.

In 2015, she began pushing for a public child abuse registry in Pennsylvania, modeled after Megan’s Law.

She now shares her advocacy through The Daily with Donna Kshir podcast, urging support for legislative reforms and stronger protections.

Legislative Action

In August 2024, Kshir contacted Pennsylvania State Representative Aaron Bernstine about the registry proposal. Bernstine, a father of three, quickly engaged with her plan.

“Why isn’t this already in existence?” he asked after reading her message. He later committed to exploring legislation that would give families a way to identify potential risks nearby.

“This tool has to be user-friendly, just like Megan’s Law, and it will be,” Bernstine said. “We will work toward our vision of a safer future for our children.”

Kshir continues to advocate for Pennsylvania House Bill 849, which Bernstine is expected to introduce during the 2025 session.

Personal Mission

In an interview on Smith’s Women Like Me podcast, Kshir became emotional when describing her grandchildren. She called them her greatest joy and her strongest motivation to keep fighting for children everywhere.

For Kshir, the Lifetime Achievement Award marks both recognition of past work and a renewed call to continue her mission.

Advocates United for Humanity

Advocates United for Humanity is a grassroots nonprofit organization focused on supporting vulnerable populations and advancing social justice. Co-founded by Lee Cougardawn Roberts, the group works nationally and internationally to provide advocacy, education, and community outreach in areas such as child protection, domestic violence prevention, and human rights.

The organization brings together survivors, activists, and professionals to build awareness and drive policy change. Its mission is to give a voice to people who are often unheard, while offering practical tools to help communities protect those at risk.

Over the years, Advocates United for Humanity has been involved in campaigns against child abuse, human trafficking, and systemic neglect. The group also provides resources for families affected by violence and connects them with legal, medical, and emotional support.

Public recognition has grown as the organization’s founders collaborate with lawmakers, educators, and media producers to highlight pressing issues. Recent initiatives include participation in advocacy documentaries, awareness podcasts, and legislative discussions aimed at creating safer environments for children.

Advocates United for Humanity continues to stress the importance of public involvement. Its leaders say that lasting change requires both strong laws and active, informed communities. Free speech is important for community growth.