Trucks, Negligence, and the Rising Human Cost on America’s Roads

The trucking industry is essential to the American economy. Nearly every product, from groceries to gasoline, is delivered on the back of a truck. Yet behind that lifeline lies a devastating truth: in 2023, large truck crashes killed 5,472 people and injured 86,842 more. That means 420 truck-related accidents every single day—many of them preventable.

This investigation uncovers the negligent practices fueling the crisis, where and when crashes are most likely to occur, and which companies have faced the most lawsuits for truck-related injuries and deaths.

A Growing Industry, A Growing Problem

There are 13 million trucks registered in the U.S., including 2.9 million semis. Nearly 1.9 million companies operate these vehicles, driving an industry worth $987 billion in 2024.

As freight demand surged, truck travel increased 231% since 1970. Fatal crashes rose in tandem, climbing from 2,983 in 2009 to 4,354 in 2023.

The overwhelming victims are not truck drivers themselves: 65% of deaths involve occupants of other vehicles, and 17% are pedestrians or cyclists.

The Safety Violations Behind the Wheel

Hours of Service Failures

Truckers are bound by federal Hours of Service (HOS) limits meant to prevent fatigue. But in 2023, over 40% of driver-related violations stemmed from HOS abuse.

58,918 drivers were cited for HOS violations.

Almost half had exceeded the 14-hour duty period.

Electronic Logging Device (ELD) violations accounted for about 10%.

Despite ELD mandates, log falsification remains the top HOS violation, with fines exceeding $80,000 for some carriers.

Other Frequent Violations (2023 Data)

Seatbelt violations: 62,413 (8 CSA severity points each)

Traffic signal violations: 65,448 (5 CSA points)

Speeding 6–10 mph over limit: 61,267 (4 CSA points)

No valid CDL: 52,516 (5 CSA points)

False duty records: 52,962 (7 CSA points)

By mid-2025, roadside inspections revealed 4.6 million driver violations, nearly 1 million committed by drivers already out of service.

When and Where Deadly Crashes Strike

Truck accidents have patterns—and they don’t match those of other vehicles.

51% of fatal truck crashes occur on major non-interstate roads.

34% occur on interstates and freeways, and 15% on minor roads.

Nearly half of all truck fatalities happen between 6 a.m. and 3 p.m., a daytime danger window.

Time of Day Truck Fatalities Other Vehicle Fatalities Combined Total 6 a.m.–9 a.m. 613 (14%) 3,113 (9%) 3,726 9 a.m.–noon 706 (16%) 2,837 (8%) 3,543 Noon–3 p.m. 713 (16%) 4,265 (12%) 4,978

Companies in the Legal Crosshairs

When crashes happen, lawsuits follow. Data from federal court dockets highlights which trucking companies have been sued most often for personal injury:

Swift Transportation – 299 lawsuits

Werner Enterprises – 289 lawsuits

Schneider National – 154 lawsuits

Western Express – 103 lawsuits

USA Truck – 95 lawsuits

These lawsuits represent only a fraction of the legal fallout from truck negligence but illustrate the scale of liability tied to major carriers.

Cargo and Crash Risk

Not all freight is equal when it comes to danger:

Hazardous Materials: Hazmat-related truck crashes rose 155% in the past decade , killing 52 people and injuring 160. In more than 75% of cases, fatigue or inattention was to blame.

Oversized Loads: Heavy cargo adds braking and maneuverability risks, as shown in the 2023 Texas crash where a 350,000-pound load detached, killing two.

Perishable Goods: Time-sensitive deliveries increase pressure to speed or drive fatigued. Poorly secured loads raise rollover risks—63% of tanker rollovers happen with partial loads.

Negligence on Repeat

The clearest finding is that 96% of truck accidents are tied to human error. Even worse, 90% of hazmat incidents involve repeat offenders.

The systemic pressures are undeniable: 42% of drivers report being pushed by companies to break HOS rules. Speeding is incentivized to meet deadlines. Routine maintenance is neglected. And violations often repeat until catastrophe strikes.

The Path Forward

Federal insurance minimums—$1 million per accident for most rigs, $5 million for hazardous loads—often fall short of covering the long-term costs for victims. Without stronger penalties and more aggressive enforcement, companies will continue to treat violations as the cost of doing business.

Conclusion

The trucking industry is indispensable. But its current trajectory—more trucks, more pressure, more violations—has left American roads more dangerous than ever.

Until carriers and regulators prioritize safety over speed, thousands more families will lose loved ones to preventable crashes each year.

