5 Tips for Keeping a Restaurant’s Plumbing Working Properly

Plumbing is crucial to restaurants, helping them keep their workplace clean, safe, and functional. However, there are inherent challenges that can easily clog or damage restaurant plumbing systems or equipment. Let’s take a look at five tips for keeping a restaurant’s plumbing working properly so that you can run your business with fewer interruptions!

1. Install Filters Over Every Drain

In a restaurant setting, food particles are inevitable. This is why it’s important to defend your plumbing against clumps of food, bones, and beyond. Installing filters (mesh or otherwise) over every drain in your kitchen will ensure that you’ll be able to catch this food and properly dispose of it. Otherwise, you can end up with clogged pipes that will be very difficult to clear out.

2. Clean Your Grease Traps Regularly

Grease traps are useful in collecting fats, oils, and greases that would otherwise make their way into your plumbing. However, it’s practically useless if you’re not cleaning out your grease trap regularly. A build-up of grease in grease traps will lead to all the issues you’re looking to avoid with this tool. Make sure your grease traps are properly maintained so that your plumbing is less at risk over time.

3. Prioritize Proper Waste Disposal

Do your employees know how to dispose of food? It can be easy to pour everything down the sink drain and call it a day, but that will lead to major plumbing issues as that food matter builds up. Prioritize proper waste disposal training, and make sure that your employees are adhering to it. Anything less will result in costly plumbing issues.

4. Don’t Pour Caustic Chemicals Down Drains

It’s easy to grab whatever drain cleaner you can find and pour it in so that you can clear out your pipes. While this works in the short term, it can be quite damaging as you continue the use of products with caustic chemicals. The more you use, the more it dissolves your pipes. This will lead to pipe damage that causes even more issues. Take care to only use cleaning products and solutions designed for your industry.

5. Address Damage As It Appears

No matter how well you care for your plumbing, it will degrade to the point where it’s no longer usable. Over time, cracks will form and clogs will prevent your plumbing from working properly. However, the lifespan of your plumbing depends on how well you treat it. Ignoring issues will cause your plumbing to degrade quickly, which necessitates business downtime as you install entirely new plumbing. Instead of ignoring it, make sure that you’re actively making necessary fixes as they happen. This will keep your plumbing in optimal shape and postpone serious issues.

Restaurant plumbing is one of the major elements of a functional restaurant, and it’s also one of the more delicate areas. Take care of your plumbing and keep it in pristine shape for as long as possible using the five tips offered here. Making the effort to keep your restaurant’s plumbing working properly will go a long way in making your restaurant a more profitable place.