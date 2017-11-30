A house isn’t complete without a roof, and a roof is largely defined by the roof pitch – roof pitch is merely the vertical height of the roof divided by the horizontal span of the structure. Finding the right angle is important, because it will determine what roofing materials to use, how the roof lies proportional to the building as a whole and the architecture style. When it comes to modern design roofing, two popular methods dominate: the flat roof and the A-frame. A flat roof is the smallest ratio of the pitch (though flat roofs certainly do have a subtle pitch), while the A-frame varies in degree of pitch.



A-frame roofs are popularly seen in most residential homes structures built in the 20th century. These roofs offer selective advantages over flat roof counterparts, the most significant one being that drainage capacity is maximized with A-frame roofs as opposed to weather-proof membrane to prevent leakage. If your flat roof happens to spring a leak, you’ll need to find local specialists to take care of that leaking roof and patch it with appropriate materials and care so that it won’t happen again. In addition to the increased drainage, A-frames also give you an opportunity to create more space inside your home; you can design an attic or a loft space in your home or even a home office, playroom or just extra storage space with a nice dormer. Repair costs are also less compared to flat roofs. One disadvantage of A-frame roofs is the increased installation cost – it is expensive due to additional building materials, intricate design and the extra hours put in constructing the roof. Furthermore, A-frame roofs place more stress on the foundation than flat roofs.

Flat roofs, on the other hand, are cheaper to install and take less time to construct. When it comes to maintenance, flat roofs are easier to walk on than A-frame roofs. Modern flat roofs are environmentally friendly and also provide an energy saving option for homeowners. Flat roofs, however, do come with a few disadvantages, one being their ability to bear weight. They may easily collapse under the excessive weight if not installed properly. The larger a flat roof is, the less stable it is and you should keep in mind that flat roof drainage is also not as effective as that of an A-frame roof; it requires a weather-proof membrane to prevent leaks and costly repairs.



It is prudent to consider whether a flat or A-frame roof is ideal for your property. A-frame roofing structures are more stable than flat roofs and also provides excellent drainage if you live in areas prone to heavy rainfall and precipitation. However, a flat roof is inexpensive to install and the practical option for houses in low rainfall areas. Flat roofs are characteristic of modern design, therefore, if you are designing a contemporary home, a flat roof is likely the best aesthetic option.

Ultimately, the roof’s design is up to you and the construction team; it is wise to consider the advantages and disadvantages presented and select a modern design that will not only offer protection but also enhance your home’s visual aesthetic.