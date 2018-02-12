A lot of people deal with aches and pains every day. But, they are unwilling to look at what causes these sets of pain in a holistic sense, which means they wake up every day knowing that it’s going to be more same. If you want to break these cycles of discomfort, it’s time to go back and look at the basic necessities of health.

To avoid constant, daily pain, take care of your eyes, pay attention to your sleep schedule, moderate your diet, and learn to say ‘no.’ Each of those pieces of advice has different ramifications for people in different situations in life, but if you stick to them as general rules, you’ll find that the amount of pain in your life decreases.

Take Care of Your Eyes

You use your eyes a lot. Constantly, in fact. And if you don’t take care of them, that will turn into pain. Eye strain causes all sorts of terrible headaches and migraines. If you go to an eye doctor regularly, they’ll be able to tell you if you need glasses, if you should adjust your lighting or screen time situation at work or home, or if there is any degenerative eye condition you’re dealing with. Because eyes are so important, you should focus on them to avoid pain associated with vision issues.

Pay Attention To Your Sleep Schedule and Habits

Pain often comes from poor sleeping habits and schedules. If you don’t sleep enough, you’re going to feel more and constant pain during the day, because your body doesn’t have a chance to recharge. Also, if you have the wrong pillow or the wrong mattress for your body type, that will translate into constant and consistent muscular irritability as well. Learning to find your appropriate sleep conditions and timing is vital for a pain-free life.

Moderate Your Diet

Lots of pain comes from inattention to diet as well. If you’re overweight, then you know that there is a tremendous amount of stress on your body from the inside and outward. Joints hurt. Muscles are in pain. Perhaps you have heartburn or indigestion. Your diet can either cause or relieve pain – it’s up to you to figure out which way you want to approach the subject.

Learn To Say ‘No’

It might feel easy to say ‘yes’ to people when they have a request of you. Or, if you are the daredevil type, people might challenge you to do something physical but you know you aren’t ready for it. But you just keep trucking, assuming there won’t be any physical consequences of your efforts. Overwhelming yourself with any activity or doing something that’s not in your physical capability is going to cause pain in one form or another. Learn to step back from situations and know when to say ‘no’ to certain requests.