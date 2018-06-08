Chronic disease impacts 50% of the world’s population, and London’s Health and Primary Care Conference will focus on the treatment, research and advances to treat these diseases. The conference was held on May 28 and 29 in London, UK.

The conference featured medical professionals from across the Globe, with key focuses on primary care for patients. It was announced that Thermobalancing therapy should be offered and administered by primary healthcare services, as wider implementation of this therapy will make a dramatic improvement to the standard practice of treatment for non-malignant urological internal diseases, and improve the quality of life of patients.

Studies and Advancements in Patient Care

Recent studies will be part of the conference’s discussion. European Society of Cardiology released a finding on Sunday that found heart failure patients who consume higher levels of protein live longer.

Elderly adults were also found to lose more muscle mass as they age, and this is primarily due to adults eating less protein as they age. The study notes that the impact of low versus high protein in heart failure patients is unknown. The study also found that 31% of the 2,281, all of which were in the lowest percentile in terms of protein intake, died compared to 18% that consumed 70 grams of protein daily.

Advanced Technologies in Patient Care and Outcome

The conference will also discuss advanced technologies being deployed to help improve patient care and outcomes. Zoll LifeVest failed their first randomized trial, yet the cardioverter defibrillator, a wearable device, is still at the forefront of the industry.

The device has been in existence since 2001, but recent trials found that primary endpoint of sudden and ventricular death in the first 90 days after being discharged with an MI showed no decline in death. Secondary outcomes, however, were much better, with patients having a mortality rate of 3.1% vs 4.9%.

Chronic non-malignant urological disease will also be discussed, with Dr. Allen’s thermobalancing device being a key part of the conference. The device has been shown to improve patient outcomes, with 99% of individuals putting disease management in their own hands.

Urological conditions occur in 1 in 4 men suffering from benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH). Kidney stones occur in 5% of the world’s population, with the rate increasing to 9.5% from people 65 or older.

Non-malignant urological conditions impact the quality of life for 30% of people.

Dr. Allen’s Device has been successfully used to dissolve kidney stones, and there is evidence that the device improves kidney function in people with kidney stone disease.

The conference’s theme will be “technologies revolutionizing health and primary care.” Highlights from the conference include hospital management, medicine, nutrition, tropical disease, public health, family medicine, diabetes, geriatrics, dermatology, sports medicine, dentistry, patent safety, infectious disease, cardiology, cancer, environmental disease and nursing.

The event will span over a two-day period and be held at the Park Inn by Radisson Hotel.

Health care among vulnerable adults has also been recently studied and may be mentioned at the conference. The study found that low-income adults benefitted greatly from strong primary care combined with mental health treatment. An integrated health approach was shown to lower the number of emergency room visits and increase the number of primary care visits by 11%

Higher primary care visits had a direct correlation to lower emergency room visits, better care and strong primary care relationships among patients.