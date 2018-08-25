Perhaps you have heard about synthetic urine before, but you do not know what exactly it is and what its purpose is. Usually synthetic urine is used in those places where person’s real urine cannot or should not be used because of some hygiene threat or disease. If you want to get more info about synthetic urine then you should know that this is an artificially created combination of components like urea, chloride, creatinine, sulfates, and phosphates together with water. This combination is usually made in laboratories and although synthetic urine has the chemical and physical characteristics of real human urine, one advantage over real urine is that there is no waste or toxins in it.

Regarding uses of synthetic urine, there are plenty of them. Many scientists use it for making experiments and other scientific purposes. Some companies use it to test new set of diapers to see their absorption quality. It is also used for educational purposes at universities worldwide and some people also use it for pranking their friends and having fun. Synthetic urine is also used for testing different cleaning agents for carpets and furniture. Many salesmen and trading agents use the synthetic urine to demonstrate how good and efficient their cleaning agents are. Interestingly, artificial urine can also be used as repellent for bugs, insects and animals. Synthetic urine is widely used in the industry for calibration of equipment. It also finds its uses in the alternative medicine, but you should know that synthetic urine is not created for internal use.

Besides all the mentioned uses, probably the most widely used purpose of synthetic urine is for passing drug tests. Many people use it when they need to provide urine sample as a part of the testing process. It completely replaces the natural urine and it does not contain any evidence that someone has used drugs. It guarantees negative result in the drug testing, which is why synthetic urine is so popular among people that need to pass a drug test. However, you should be careful when choosing synthetic urine on the market so always go for one created by a reputable manufacturer. The best synthetic urine has the same appearance and composition of real urine, so if you need to pass a drug test then get the best one you can find.

As you can see, there are plenty of uses of the synthetic urine. If you need one for health purposes or any other purpose you should find a synthetic urine kit from a good manufacturer that is specialized in production of such kits. Using synthetic urine is not something that is forbidden and you can find many people that use it on regular basis. So regardless of whether you want your skin to look beautiful, to test something, or to pass a drug test – you are guaranteed success if you use synthetic urine. Consider all the purposes mentioned here and use synthetic urine for your own benefit. You will quickly discover its great advantages.