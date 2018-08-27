Websites generally need one thing in order to be deemed a success, and that’s traffic. Whether the traffic comes from organic searches, referrals, social media, or pay-per-click, the truth remains the same – all websites need to have traffic in order to survive. But with over one billion websites on the internet, the competition for traffic is fierce. With over 28 billion hits a month, Google.com is considered the most successful website. But even a website that gets 53 million visits a month still ranks in the top 100 websites on the internet.

Most websites don’t even come close to getting this much traffic, and that’s okay. Websites that get at least 1,000 visits a month are still considered successful. So how do companies go about getting this traffic? Along with the many SEO strategies out there, there are also some pretty effective SEO tools that can help with keyword research and link building. But besides all that, one thing has always been certain when it comes to driving website traffic, and that’s content.

Content Is Still King

The primary reason people go to a website is to find information. Consumers want to know where to find online coupons, the best ways to unclog the toilet, and how to go about hiring an attorney. When a website contains content that helps consumers find what they are looking for, then that content has done its job.

Other reasons content is still king include:

It can be used to establish thought leadership as it sets up content creators as experts on niche topics

It speaks directly to customers and consumers, providing advice and helpful hints

It has the power to engage customers and instill trust and a sense of loyalty

It opens up a dialogue between business owners and customers and provides ways to give feedback and ask questions

It serves as a successful sales pitch for products, especially if the content contains photos and videos

One more reason content has proven again and again that it is still king, is that consumers generally prefer to receive their information by reading blog posts and articles rather than looking at advertisements.

When it comes to building a website, content should definitely be kept in mind when it comes to web design. And for businesses that don’t have a blog on their site, it’s high time to get one as it is a great way to provide relevant content and reel in the traffic.