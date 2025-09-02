New Mexico Identified as Most Dangerous State for Residential Crime, Hawaii Safest

A new analysis by Omega Law has found that New Mexico ranks as the most dangerous state in the nation for residential crime, with homes facing a crime rate of 3,465.75 incidents per 100,000 residents. At the opposite end of the spectrum, Hawaii emerged as the safest, with a rate nearly six times lower.

The study examined FBI crime statistics across all 50 states to determine how often crimes occur in homes and residences. The findings reveal striking regional variations, with some states facing levels of home-based crime far above the national average.

The States Most Affected by Residential Crime

New Mexico topped the rankings with the highest rate of residential crime in the U.S., outpacing all other states by a wide margin.

New Mexico – 3,465.75 residential crimes per 100,000 residents

Kansas – 2,865.15

Tennessee – 2,733.73

South Carolina – 2,693.54

Louisiana – 2,688.16

Kansas, which ranked second, recorded a residential crime rate more than 17% lower than New Mexico’s but still well above the rates of most states. Tennessee, South Carolina, and Louisiana rounded out the top five, underscoring that many of the hardest-hit states are concentrated in the South and Midwest.

“These numbers underscore the significant differences homeowners face depending on where they live,” said a spokesperson for Omega Law. “The data shows that residential crime risk is not uniform across the country, and location plays a critical role in home safety.”

Safest States for Homes

By contrast, the study identified several states where residential crime is far less common. Hawaii led the nation with the lowest rate:

Hawaii – 627.52 residential crimes per 100,000 residents

New Jersey – 1,037.23

Vermont – 1,110.49

New Hampshire – 1,229.13

Maine – 1,245.23

These results show that homes in Hawaii are nearly six times safer than those in New Mexico. Northeastern states also stood out as safer, with New Jersey, Vermont, New Hampshire, and Maine all ranking among the five lowest.

Regional Patterns and Contributing Factors

The data points to clear regional patterns in residential safety. States in the Southwest and South dominate the top of the list for crime risk, while the Northeast consistently records the lowest rates.

“Many factors contribute to these trends, including economic conditions, urbanization, and the resources available to law enforcement,” the spokesperson added. “But what is most striking is the scale of the difference. A homeowner in New Mexico faces risks that are multiple times greater than someone in Hawaii or New Jersey.”

Why the Findings Matter

For homeowners, understanding local crime rates is essential to taking effective precautions. Even in lower-risk states, crime remains a concern.

The spokesperson for Omega Law noted, “While it’s encouraging to see that some states have relatively low rates, every household should consider security basics like proper locks, alarm systems, outdoor lighting, and community watch programs. Awareness is the first step to prevention.”

The study also highlights how awareness of regional differences can influence larger decisions – from homeownership and relocation to insurance planning.

About the Study

The study by Omega Law analyzed FBI Uniform Crime Reporting (UCR) data to calculate the number of crimes committed in residences per 100,000 residents in each state. This standardized approach allowed for direct comparison across all 50 states, revealing where homes are statistically most and least at risk.