New National Report Ranks Best and Worst States for Worker Protections: New York Leads, Southern States Lag Behind

A newly released study by Injured in Florida, a Florida-based personal injury law firm, reveals significant disparities in worker protections across the United States, with New York, Connecticut, and New Jersey leading the nation and Wyoming, Mississippi, and Texas falling to the bottom.

The research evaluated 19 legal and policy indicators tied to employee rights across all 50 states. These included minimum wage levels, paid family and medical leave, workplace fatality rates, union laws, anti-discrimination protections, overtime regulations, and the ability to work remotely, among other factors.

With a score of 83.49 out of 100, New York ranks as the most worker-friendly state in the country. The state boasts a $15 minimum wage, expansive paid leave policies, strong whistleblower protections, and no anti-union legislation, factors that contributed heavily to its top ranking.

Following closely are Connecticut (82.46) and New Jersey (82.06), both of which have adopted similar legal frameworks to protect employee rights, including comprehensive non-discrimination laws and mandated paid leave. These top-ranking states share a common thread: strong enforcement of labor laws, worker-friendly policies, and proactive legislative action.

“States like New York and Connecticut are setting a national benchmark for how to support and protect the American workforce,” said a spokesperson from injured in florida. “From fair wages to medical leave and workplace safety, these states have implemented policies that prioritize human dignity and economic security.”

The top five states also include:

Washington (81.45), which has the highest minimum wage in the nation at $16.28/hour.

California (80.95), notable for its progressive overtime policies that trigger time-and-a-half pay after eight hours of work in a single day.

Top 5 States for Employee Rights (Score out of 100)

Rank State Score Minimum Wage Anti-Union Laws Paid Leave 1 New York 83.49 $15.00 No Yes 2 Connecticut 82.46 $15.69 No Yes 3 New Jersey 82.06 $15.13 No Yes 4 Washington 81.45 $16.28 No Yes 5 California 80.95 $16.00 No Yes

At the other end of the spectrum, the study found that several Southern and Mountain West states offer minimal protection for workers, often falling back on outdated policies or relying solely on federal minimum standards.

Wyoming ranks 50th in the nation with a score of 11.06, largely due to its $7.25/hour minimum wage, high workplace fatality rate (16 per 100,000 workers), and lack of state-level paid leave or union protections. Mississippi and Texas follow with scores of 11.99 and 13.40, respectively.

Both states maintain the federal minimum wage, have passed anti-union legislation, and offer few, if any, additional labor protections.

Bottom 5 States for Employee Rights (Score out of 100)

Rank State Score Minimum Wage Anti-Union Laws Paid Leave 50 Wyoming 11.06 $7.25 Yes No 49 Mississippi 11.99 $7.25 Yes No 48 Texas 13.40 $7.25 Yes No 47 Oklahoma 13.93 $7.25 Yes No 46 Idaho 13.97 $7.25 Yes No

“This report clearly shows that geography plays a significant role in how protected a worker is,” said the spokesperson. “States that rank lowest tend to reject policies that support work-life balance, offer poor job security, and leave workers vulnerable to injury, discrimination, and financial instability.”

The study also examined unionization rates, a key indicator of workplace empowerment. Hawaii leads the country, with 27% of its workforce unionized, while North Carolina trails at the bottom with just 2%.

States that scored higher overall typically lack “right-to-work” laws, have mandated sick and family leave policies, and maintain above-average wages. Conversely, those with lower scores often fail to supplement federal protections, resulting in higher workplace fatalities and lower quality of life for workers.