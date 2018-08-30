Small business owners are always looking for ways to save money. Buying new furniture and equipment for your office can work out to be very expensive, but fear not, as there is another option.

An increasing number of people are turning to used furniture as a way of saving money. You could be opening a new business, expanding an established one or just looking for ways to refresh the office that won’t break the bank. Why are people choosing to look for used bargains rather than choosing new? It could be something to do with the following benefits.

Cost Effective Alternative to Buying New

You can expect to pay as little as a quarter of the cost of the same thing only new. For much less money, a business owner can easily spruce up their office and achieve the professional look they want. For startup companies, the saving can be as much as 80%. Much of the used office furniture will be advertised as discontinued lines, demonstration or office store models or overstocked lines. There are also online suppliers that specialize in equipment from companies that have gone bust.

You might want to bear in mind that there are certain tax breaks you need to be aware of when buying equipment for your office. It doesn’t matter whether the items are new or used. For the best advice, contact a tax adviser or a company such as Tax Return, as they will be able to provide the best advice.

Delivery Will be Quicker

Pay a visit to an office supply store, and you may find yourself waiting weeks for your order. You might even have to wait for months, which is not a good situation to find yourself in if you need tables and chairs right away. With a store selling used office equipment, it’s very rare to wait longer than a couple of days if you want it delivered. If you can provide the transport, you could probably take it away there and then. There will also be a much wider choice because the items will be sourced from a number of different places.

An Eco-Friendly Option

By buying used office equipment, you will be doing your bit for the environment and saving the items from being sent to landfill. For many companies, simply disposing of any items they no longer want is the easiest option. Keeping it hanging around while waiting to sell it is inconvenient. Much of what is being disposed of is perfectly usable. All it needs is a clean and slight refurbishment, and it’ll look as good as new.

Refurbished and Reconditioned

A lot of the equipment you’ll be looking at buying will be refurbished or reconditioned. Printers, copiers, and computers are good examples. Expert technicians will have reconditioned it, and there is often a guarantee or warranty for additional peace of mind. Prices will be heavily discounted and buying from a recognized dealer means you can expect high quality.

Buying equipment and furniture for your office is a big commitment. If it can be done without breaking the bank, then this is a good solution. Being able to do your bit for the planet is also another important factor to bear in mind.