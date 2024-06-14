Beat Street Reunites at Tribeca Film Festival with Special Introduction by Nas

The Tribeca Film Festival is set to celebrate the legacy of hip-hop with a special screening of the iconic film Beat Street. This event, part of the “Reunions & Retrospectives” series, will feature an exclusive introduction by Grammy Award-winning rapper, entrepreneur, and hip-hop legend Nas.

Beat Street, a seminal film in hip-hop culture, captures the vibrant spirit of a group of Bronx teens in the early years of the movement as they strive to make it in show business. Directed by Stan Lathan and produced by the legendary Harry Belafonte and David V. Picker, this 105-minute feature from Orion Pictures remains a touchstone for fans of the genre and the era.

Star-Studded Beat Street Cast and Crew

Beat Street’s star-studded cast includes Rae Dawn Chong, Guy Davis, Jon Chardiet, Leon W. Grant, Saundra Santiago, Robert Taylor, Lee Chamberlin, Mary Alice, Shawn Elliot, Jim Borrelli, Dean Elliott, and Franc. Reyes. Notably, the event will spotlight Jon Chardiet, who famously portrayed Ramon, a key character in the film.

Chardiet will be in attendance, walking the red carpet and signing autographs for fans. His performance as Ramon left a lasting impact on audiences and continues to be celebrated for its authenticity and heart. The character of Ramon has been immortalized in hip-hop lyrics by artists like The Notorious B.I.G., 50 Cent, and Grandmaster Melle Mel.

Iconic Hip-Hop References

“Should I die on the train track, like Ramon in Beat Street / People at the funeral fronting like they miss me” – The Notorious B.I.G.

“Tag spit over Ramon’s shit, I’m a vandal” – 50 Cent (“Hustler’s Ambition”)

“Cause the age of the Beat Street wave is here / Everybody let’s sing along, now c’mon, say ‘Ho!’ / (Ho!), Say ‘Ho!’ / (Ho!) / And to let me know I’m rocking the microphone, everybody say Ramon! / (Ramon!) / Ramon! / Raah!” – Grandmaster Melle Mel

Talented Crew

The film’s talented crew includes screenwriters Andrew Davis, David Gilbert, Paul Golding, and Steven Hager; cinematographer Tom Priestley Jr.; editors Dov Hoenig and Kevin Lee; and composer Arthur Baker. Their combined efforts brought to life a story that continues to resonate with viewers decades later.

Event Details

Date: Friday, June 14th

Friday, June 14th Time: 8 PM

8 PM Location: Village East by Angelika – Theater 1, 181 2nd Ave, NYC 10003

Following the screening, there will be an exclusive after-party featuring special guests at HPM | Electric B Room, 355 West 16th St, NYC. Please note that the invite is non-transferable, and plus ones can be granted by request only.

For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit Tribeca Film Festival Tickets.

About the Tribeca Film Festival

Founded in 2002 by Robert De Niro, Jane Rosenthal, and Craig Hatkoff, the Tribeca Film Festival has grown into one of the world’s leading platforms for showcasing groundbreaking storytelling. Initially established to revitalize lower Manhattan after the September 11 attacks, Tribeca has since expanded its mission to celebrate innovation and diversity in the film industry. The festival is renowned for its eclectic mix of independent films, documentaries, short films, and immersive experiences, drawing cinephiles and industry professionals from around the globe.

Each year, Tribeca offers a rich program that includes film screenings, panel discussions, master classes, and special events. The festival provides a unique opportunity for emerging filmmakers to debut their work alongside established artists. The “Reunions & Retrospectives” series, in particular, highlights classic films and reunites their creators and stars, fostering a sense of nostalgia and appreciation for cinema history.

Tribeca’s commitment to innovation is reflected in its embrace of new media and technology, making it a pioneer in the exploration of virtual reality, augmented reality, and interactive storytelling. This dedication to pushing boundaries and championing diverse voices ensures that Tribeca remains at the forefront of the film festival circuit, continually inspiring and engaging audiences.

