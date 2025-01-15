Wicked to Enchant São Paulo with a New Vision This March

The spellbinding world of Wicked is set to cast its magic in São Paulo, Brazil, in a reimagined production that promises to be unlike any seen before. Acclaimed New York City-based director and choreographer Ronny Dutra has been tapped to helm this all-new, non-replica version of the beloved musical. The production will debut on March 20, 2025, at the city’s largest and most prestigious theater, marking a major milestone for both the Brazilian theater scene and Dutra’s illustrious career.

A New Vision for Wicked

Dutra’s version of Wicked promises to offer a fresh perspective on the groundbreaking musical, which has captivated audiences worldwide since its debut. “I couldn’t be happier to see this new vision of Wicked coming to life!” Dutra shared in a recent statement. “I am so honored to be the director of this new and re-imagined version of such a legendary musical. Working with such a talented and creative team on this incredible journey has been so special. We can’t wait to bring Oz to Brazil this March!”

This unique adaptation is expected to blend Dutra’s deep understanding of both American and Brazilian theatrical traditions, creating a version of Wicked that resonates deeply with local audiences while maintaining the universal appeal of the original.

About Ronny Dutra

Ronny Dutra’s journey from Brazil to becoming a celebrated figure in the global theater world is a story of passion, talent, and relentless dedication. Born and raised in Brazil, Dutra moved to New York City in 2012, where he quickly established himself as a sought-after choreographer, director, and performer. His expertise spans across stage productions, film, and dance, making him a versatile creative force in the industry.

In his home country, Dutra has collaborated with iconic composer Stephen Schwartz to bring Broadway hits like Wicked (2023) and Pippin (2018, 2019) to Brazilian audiences. His work seamlessly bridges the cultures of Brazil and the United States, often incorporating elements of both to create performances that are fresh and innovative.

Dutra’s artistic accomplishments include directing the film version of Rio Uphill – A New Musical and Réveillon Branco – A NYE Celebration for the Lucille Lortel Holiday Series. On stage, he has dazzled audiences with lead roles in productions such as Bum Farto – The Musical and Marry Murder F#@! – A Ballroom Comedy.

In addition to his theatrical work, Dutra has become a prominent figure in the dance world. He has graced the stage in the premiere of Gloria Estefan’s On Your Feet and starred in the production of Wave. Dutra also shares his knowledge as a lecturer, leading discussions at international dance congresses about blending Brazilian and American dance styles.

A Milestone for Brazilian Theater

Bringing Wicked to São Paulo is not just a professional triumph for Dutra but also a landmark event for Brazilian theater. As one of Broadway’s most iconic musicals, Wicked has captivated millions with its story of the unlikely friendship between Elphaba and Glinda, set against the backdrop of the magical land of Oz. The São Paulo production will give audiences a chance to experience the musical through a new cultural lens, with fresh choreography, set designs, and interpretations tailored to the Brazilian stage.

This production also underscores the growing prominence of Brazil as a global player in the performing arts. By hosting such a high-profile production, São Paulo continues to cement its reputation as a hub for world-class theater.

Anticipation Builds for March 2025

As the opening date approaches, excitement is building among theater enthusiasts in Brazil and beyond. With Ronny Dutra at the helm, this reimagined version of Wicked is poised to deliver a visually stunning and emotionally powerful experience that honors the legacy of the original while bringing something entirely new to the stage.

Audiences can expect dazzling performances, innovative choreography, and a fresh take on the timeless tale of friendship, courage, and identity. The countdown to March 20, 2025, has begun, and with it, the promise of a magical night in São Paulo’s theater history.

Whether you’re a longtime fan of Wicked or new to its enchanting world, this production is sure to leave you spellbound.