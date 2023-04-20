US Sensitive Nuclear Technology Present at Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Plant

Please share this story:

Dozens of biological research labs operating in Ukraine and funded by the Pentagon was not the last bombshell revelation about US involvement in Ukraine. It’s now been revealed that the US has sensitive nuclear technology at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant in Enerhodar, which is under Russian control.

DOE Letter about US Nuclear Technology

On Wednesday (April 19), CNN reported on a letter the US Department of Energy (DOE) sent last month to Russia’s state-owned nuclear energy firm Rosatom warning Russia not to touch sensitive nuclear technology, belonging to the US, at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant.

According to Firstpost, the DOE letter informed Rosatom’s director general that the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant contains US-origin nuclear technical data that is “export-controlled by the United States Government.”

“The Energy Department’s Office of Nuclear Energy has been public about the US’ support for the plant, ” the CNN story wrote.

Tucker Carlson’s Questions

However, the existence of nuclear technology of sensitive nature operating at the Ukrainian plant is seen as new information. Tucker Carlson on his show on Wednesday night wondered what exactly was the nature of the sensitive nuclear technology and whether it meant nuclear weapons.

We discover the US DoD was funding biological “research” labs in Ukraine (thanks Victoria Nuland). Now we discover the US has “sensitive nuclear technology” in Ukraine as well?! What exactly was going on in Ukraine? 🤔#nuclearweapons #UkraineRussiaWar️ #BiologicalTerror pic.twitter.com/dFG4ha80Rj — Pardon My American (@AmericanPardon) April 20, 2023

Russia’s Control of the Plant

Russia took control of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant in March 2022, shortly after launching a military operation in Ukraine in February that year. It is the biggest power plant in Europe and one of the 10 biggest nuclear power plants in the world. In September 2022, Zaporozhye along with 3 other regions voted to join Russia and was subsequently annexed to become part of Russia. Ukraine and its allies rejected the referendum under which the annexation took place.

Media’s Silence

Most mainstream media in and outside United States ignored the CNN story revealing the presence of sensitive nuclear technology belonging to the US still present at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant. Conservatives started asking questions about the revelation on Twitter and asked Democrats to explain the presence of its nuclear technology in Ukraine’s plant.