Are you concerned about the overall security of your home? Do you have reason to believe that you need to make some changes in the near future? Are you unsure of the steps you can take to improve the security of your property?

There are many steps you can take to make your home more secure. While some will set you back a few dollars, others are free of cost.

Before we get into the finer details of how to make your home more secure, here’s a statistic to keep in mind (shared by the U.S. Department of Justice):

“An estimated 3.7 million household burglaries occurred each year on average from 2003 to 2007. In about 28% of these burglaries, a household member was present during the burglary. In 7% of all household burglaries, a household member experienced some form of violent victimization.”

In other words, there is a chance that you could be a victim of a break in at some point in the future.

Since you want to prevent this at all costs, now’s the time to make some key changes to your home. Here are five things you can do to improve security:

Install a Security System

This is the best thing you can do, as it will give you peace of mind. If someone does attempt to break into your home, alarms will go off and the police will be notified.

There are many types of security systems, including those that you can install on your own (thus saving you money). As long as you are confident in everything it can do for you, there is no point in holding yourself back.

Change Your Locks

This sounds like a waste of time and money, but it’s actually one of the better things you can do.

For example, if you recently purchased your home, you want to change the locks as soon as you move in. After all, you don’t know who has a key and if they will try to access your house at some point in the future.

Keep Your Doors and Windows Locked

This has nothing to do with spending money and everything to do with taking a bit of extra caution.

Do you check your doors and windows before you head to bed or leave your home? If not, you are making a mistake.

An unlocked door or window is like an invitation to a burglar. Do you really want to make it easy for someone to gain access?

Use Outdoor Lighting

It goes without saying that burglars don’t want to be seen. They want to enter your home undetected.

Through the use of outdoor LED lighting, you can scare burglars away from your home. The last thing they want is someone to see them attempting to gain access through a door or window.

Buy a Dog

There are many benefits of buying a dog, including the positive impact it can have on your health. Of course, this is also a great way to deter burglars.

Even if you opt for a small dog, it can keep an eye out for anyone who is not supposed to be on your property. By alerting you, you can then take the necessary action based on what you see.

Tip: If you’re going to buy a dog, put a sign in your yard that reads “beware of dog.” This alone is enough to make a burglar second guess targeting your home.

Conclusion

While these are among the best ways to make your home more secure, there are other strategies to consider. As a homeowner, you want to do whatever it takes to keep trouble on the outside looking in.

Break ins are all too common, so you need to do whatever it takes to protect your home, yourself, and your family.

What type of security strategy do you have in place at your home? Have you followed one or more of the tips detailed above? Is there something in particular that has worked well for you in the past? Share your personal approach to home security in the comment section below. Your advice can help other homeowners avoid a scary situation.