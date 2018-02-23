Scott Pruitt, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency Administrator, has canceled his trip to Israel amid backlash over travel expenses. News of the canceled trip comes a…
When you're purchasing a new home and planning on moving in, one of the things that you may not think about initially is the air…
Although a large percentage of camping trips occur doing the warm summer months, it doesn't mean that camping is forbidden during winter. In fact, winter…
Kingston, NY announced that the city will be borrowing $800,000 to help repair and replace some of the its aging sewer infrastructure. The money will…
San Antonio's KSAT 12 reports that the city hired a contractor to upgrade their sidewalks in a project valued at $1.9 million. The city's contractor…
Residents of Clarinda, Iowa will see an increase in their sewer bills thanks to a sewer plant repair project. The city was forced to move…
Minnesota's city leaders are rushing to replace the state's aging infrastructure with a focus on many cities' aging water pipes and sewer systems. City leaders…
The Florida Department of Health was established in 1909 to combat the ravages of yellow fever and other tropical diseases. Over the years it has…
Renting homes to students is a very lucrative business idea. With more and more people choosing to move away to university, whether they are studying…
There is nothing quite like walking into a house that smells like fresh laundry or sweet smelling perfumes. No one wants a house that smells…