The following describes the Copyright Notice for our Axcess News website.

The entire contents of our Axcess News website are protected by intellectual property law, including international copyright and trademark laws. The owner of the copyrights and/or trademarks are our website, and/or other third party licensors or related entities.

You do not own rights to any article, book, ebook, document, blog post, software, application, add-on, plugin, art, graphics, images, photos, video, webinar, recording or other materials viewed or listened to through or from our Axcess News website or via email or by way of protected content in a membership site. The posting of data on our website, such as a blog comment, does not change this fact and does not give you any right in the data. You surrender any rights to your content once it becomes part of our website.

YOU MAY NOT MODIFY, COPY, REPRODUCE, REPUBLISH, UPLOAD, POST, TRANSMIT, OR DISTRIBUTE, IN ANY MANNER, THE MATERIAL ON OUR WEBSITE, INCLUDING TEXT, GRAPHICS, CODE AND/OR SOFTWARE. You must retain all copyright and other proprietary notices contained in the original material on any copy you make of the material. You may not sell or modify the material or reproduce, display, publicly perform, distribute, or otherwise use the material in any way for any public or commercial purpose. The use of paid material on any other website or in a networked computer environment for any purpose is prohibited. If you violate any of the terms or conditions, your permission to use the material automatically terminates and you must immediately destroy any copies you have made of the material.

You are granted a nonexclusive, nontransferable, revocable license to use our Axcess News website only for private, personal, noncommercial reasons. You may print and download portions of material from the different areas of the website solely for your own non-commercial use, provided that you agree not to change the content from its original form. Moreover, you agree not to modify or delete any copyright or proprietary notices from the materials you print or download from Axcess News. Also note that any notice on any portion of our website that forbids printing & downloading trumps all prior statements and controls.

As a user at Axcess News, you agree to use the products and services offered by our website in a manner consistent with all applicable local, state and federal laws and regulations. No material shall be stored or transmitted which infringes or violates the rights of others, which is unlawful, obscene, profane, indecent or otherwise objectionable, threatening, defamatory, or invasive of privacy or publicity rights.

Our website prohibits conduct that might constitute a criminal offense, give rise to civil liability or otherwise violate any law. Any activity that restricts or inhibits any other Axcess News user from using the services of our website is also prohibited. Unless allowed by a written agreement, you may not post or transmit advertising or commercial solicitation on our website.

CHANGE NOTICE: As with any of our administrative and legal notice pages, the contents of this page can and will change over time. Accordingly, this page could read differently as of your very next visit. These changes are necessitated, and carried out by Axcess News, in order to protect you and our Axcess News website. If this page is important to you, you should check back frequently as no other notice of changed content will be provided either before or after the change takes effect.

COPYRIGHT WARNING: The legal notices and administrative pages on this website, including this one, have been diligently drafted by an attorney. We at Axcess News have paid to license the use of these legal notices and administrative pages on Axcess News for your protection and ours. This material may not be used in any way for any reason and unauthorized use is policed via Copyscape to detect violators.

QUESTIONS/COMMENTS/CONCERNS: If you have any questions about the contents of this page, or simply wish to reach us for any other reason, you may do so by following this link: https://axcessnews.com