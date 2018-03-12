It’s no secret that smoking is one of the biggest causes of cancer. Even today, with fewer people smoking, 80% of lung cancer is caused…
Humans and canines have enjoyed a special relationship since before recorded history. Indeed, scientists believe that neither species would have evolved as far as they…
Any kind of chronic illness can be hard for any patient to deal with. From Lupus to multiple sclerosis, fibromyalgia to beta thalassemia, getting treatment,…
A study conducted by scientists at the Groningen University in the Netherlands revealed that when women enjoy orgasmic pleasure, the part of their brain that…
Research conducted at Wilkes University, Pennsylvania; found out that students who indulged in sexual activity more than twice a week had higher levels of disease…
When you own a rental property that is inhabited by a hoarder, it can create a lot of health issues that need to be addressed…
Zodiac signs aren't something that I put a lot of clout behind. But then I started looking at the Myers Briggs results I received, and…
Cerebral palsy is the name used for various lifelong conditions affecting a person’s movement and co-ordination. It is usually caused by damage to a baby’s…
It's always terrible when a family member gets sick or injured. However, it feels much worse if this sickness or injury was due to malpractice…
Marijuana and its legalization is one of the most discussed topics nowadays amongst pundits, politicians, and the average voter. Every voting cycle the move towards…