partner. Health

DO You Love Your Partner?

February 27, 2018 0

A study conducted by scientists at the Groningen University in the Netherlands revealed that when women enjoy orgasmic pleasure, the part of their brain that…

marijuana. Health

Risk of Fatal Crashes Jumps on 4/20

February 19, 2018 0

Marijuana and its legalization is one of the most discussed topics nowadays amongst pundits, politicians, and the average voter. Every voting cycle the move towards…