‘Life Cycle’ Sets November 8 Release Date

The sci-fi fantasy drama feature film ‘Life Cycle’, starring Adam Weber and Kory Karam is releasing on digital streaming platforms from November 8, 2022, via Random Media.

Directed by Chris Morvant, ‘Life Cycle’ follows Carl, a computer programmer living an isolated existence in the remains of his grandparent’s basement, has activated the culmination of the past several years of his life’s work: An Animatronic Head, complete with artificial intelligence and tasked with the goal of becoming human. Through their conversations, Carl and his creation, Vetro, must endure the obstacles and emotional consequences while trying not to lose themselves.

Logline: Carl has completed construction of Vetro, an artificially intelligent animatronic head with a single goal: to become human.

Produced by Julian Chisholm, ‘Life Cycle’ releases on November 8, 2022.