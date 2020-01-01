The following describes the Medical Disclaimer for our Axcess News website.

The author and publisher of Axcess News and related communications, materials and/or products have used their best efforts in preparing such materials. The author and publisher make no representation or warranties with respect to the accuracy, applicability, fitness, or completeness of the contents of this website and related communications, materials and/or products. The information contained in this website and related communications, materials and/or products is strictly for educational purposes. Therefore, if you wish to apply ideas contained in this website and related communications, materials and/or products, you are taking full responsibility for your actions.

The author and publisher are not licensed medical doctors and are not providing medical advice, or diagnosing or treating any condition you may have. Always consult with your physician about your personal health, medical, hormonal and blood sugar related issues. The contents of this website and related communications, materials and/or products are presented for information purposes only and are not intended as medical advice, nor to replace the advice of a medical doctor or other health care professional. Anyone wishing to embark on any dietary, drug, exercise or lifestyle change for the purpose of preventing or treating a disease or health condition should first consult with, and seek clearance and guidance from, a competent health care professional.

The information on Axcess News and related communications, materials and/or products should not be construed as specific advice; it is a limited review of the available scientific and empirical evidence. It is presented for the sole purpose of stimulating awareness and further investigation of important information that may help the reader achieve better health.

Any individual wishing to apply the information in this website and related communications, materials and/or products for the purposes of improving their own health should not do so without first reviewing the scientific references cited and consulting with a qualified medical practitioner. All patients need to be treated in an individual manner by their personal medical advisor’s.

The decision to utilize any information in this website and related communications, materials and/or products is ultimately at the sole discretion of the reader, who assumes full responsibility for any and all consequences arising from such a decision. The author and his company shall remain free of any fault, liability or responsibility for any loss or harm, whether real or perceived, resulting from the use of information in this website and related communications, materials and/or products.

Our statements have not been evaluated by the US Food and Drug Administration and this website and related communications, materials and/or products and referenced products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.

CHANGE NOTICE: As with any of our administrative and legal notice pages, the contents of this page can and will change over time. Accordingly, this page could read differently as of your very next visit. These changes are necessitated, and carried out by Axcess News, in order to protect you and our Axcess News website. If this page is important to you, you should check back frequently as no other notice of changed content will be provided either before or after the change takes effect.

COPYRIGHT WARNING: The legal notices and administrative pages on this website, including this one, have been diligently drafted by an attorney. We at Axcess News have paid to license the use of these legal notices and administrative pages on Axcess News for your protection and ours. This material may not be used in any way for any reason and unauthorized use is policed via Copyscape to detect violators.

QUESTIONS/COMMENTS/CONCERNS: If you have any questions about the contents of this page, or simply wish to reach us for any other reason, you may do so by following this link: https://axcessnews.com