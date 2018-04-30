There are a lot of researchers around the world putting their efforts into improving eye care. In the past, even the simplest eye problems could lead to blindness, and in some instances even death. With research innovations, eye care has become a lot easier and recovery has become faster. Here are some of the latest developments in the field.

Blue light blocking glasses

A lot of people have a hard time falling asleep because of stimulation from blue light. This is usually emitted by computers, tablets, smartphones and other such devices. The good news is that recent research has lead to the development of glasses that actually block the blue light part of the electromagnetic spectrum from passing through the lenses. Participants in a study who replaced their normal glasses with the new blue light blocking variety were found to have slept longer and had a higher quality of sleep.

Alzheimer’s detection device

The concept of diagnosing underlying illnesses through the eyes is not a new one, but recent research has resulted in the creation of an entirely new type of eye scanner. This revolutionary device helps determine the build-up of various substances in the eye that can be early indicators of Alzheimer’s disease. This allows the disease to be diagnosed long before any of the more obvious symptoms have developed, which means treatments can begin much earlier. The results of these new eye scans have proven consistently reliable, which represent a big step in the fight against this devastating disease.

Dry eye solution

Scientists have discovered that blueberries can help fight off dry eye disease. There is a component found in blueberries called Pterostilbene that can help reduce inflammation and prevent damage to the cornea.

Modern LASIK

Laser eye surgery is considered by some to be a bit of a miracle cure in the world of ophthalmology. With the help of this simple and non-invasive surgery, people who cannot see clearly without glasses can say goodbye to their corrective lenses for good. Recent innovations have made the process easier than ever, and entirely pain-free.

You may not have heard of RELEX or Refractive Lenticule Extraction, but this is considered to be of the newest and most effective laser techniques available. The laser is used to create a disc-shaped piece of the cornea that is then removed in order to correct refractive errors. It is minimally invasive and extremely precise – far more accurate than earlier versions of the technology. RELEX aside, a number of other laser surgery advancements are in progress, but yet to gain approval from government agencies.

One particularly promising project, involves using lasers to treat presbyopia. This can be especially useful in helping ot repair the vision of people who are over 40 years old.

Bionic eye

Believe it or not, scientists and engineers have developed bionic eye which provides the possibility of sight for those who cannot see at all. Certain types of blindness that were once considered incurable can now be fixed with this modern technology. There are over 300 million people around the world suffering from vision issues, and nearly 40 million of them have total vision loss. You can only imagine how this technology could change their lives by allowing them to finally see the world around them.

AMD treatment

A ground breaking study was conducted recently, and the finding lead to the development of new drugs that can help prevent future vision loss. During the study, 650 participants were given an injection of a drug designed to prevent the growth of AMD causing proteins. These subjects experienced better vision of up to 20/40 over a period of 5 years. According to experts, this development would have been deemed unimaginable 10 years ago.

Rohit Varma is one of the leading ophthalmologists, providing quality eye care to patients, and contributing to various ophthalmological studies. With the work he, and other specialists carry out, eye care is constantly evolving and moving forward.

These are just some of the recent developments in the world of eye care. A lot of research is still being conducted that will no doubt lead to new technologies and better medicines. Even if innovations occur however, they may be exclusive to those who have the money to pay for treatment initially. Therefore, further development and refinement will be needed to the new treatments available to those in poorer countries who are unable to cover the cost.

This is why governments needs to continue to fund these research projects. There are still a lot of people around the world who are suffering from serious eye-related problems. And the more funds that are made available for research, there more lives can be drastically improved. We can only hope that one day, not only will we be able to let the blind see, but perhaps even stop blindness from existing in the first place.