The last few years had been extremely difficult for my family and I. I was able to juggle the multiple hats as a mother, business owner, wife, daughter and caregiver for three years straight. However, one day it was just too much. My father, who had been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s Disease five years ago, had forgotten who I was. To say I was heartbroken is simply an understatement. His care needs had begun to surpass what I alone was able to give, and I had to face a hard reality: I needed helped.

Finding A Helping Hand in Forest Hills

One late evening after everyone was asleep, I began searching for ‘home care in Queens, NY’. The results were simply exhausting. I thought narrowing it down to the Forest Hills area would help, but it didn’t. I got a mix of ‘hiring home care aides’ and agencies with bad ratings. The search results left me with hundreds of questions such as:

Who could I trust?

Could we afford this?

Will multiple caregivers take care of my dad or just one?

How would I find someone suitable to care for an Alzheimer’s patient?

Would they do activities with dad? He loves bingo.

I began questioning if finding help was even worth it or the right thing to do. Although my dad had forgotten who I was, he was comfortable with me. I had no clue how he would react to someone new and unfamiliar to him.

I came across a posting from Caring People Inc. about Dementia and it made me feel like someone understood. I gave them a call the next morning.

The Caregiving Assessment

Within 48 hours, someone from Caring People Inc. came to my home to learn more about my dad. They were so great with him – patient, compassionate, and kind. I realized then that I wasn’t giving my dad everything he deserved by doing it all alone. I began to question why I had not sought help sooner.

Caring People Inc. explained the payment and insurance options to me in a way that I could actually understand. They also reassured me that my dad would be in goods hand and that they would assign someone with experience working with Dementia patients. Hearing those words gave me so much relief.

The Perfect Caregiver

Few days following the assessment, a caregiver came to my home and stayed for a few hours to get my dad bathed and dressed. She also prepared a meal for him. The most amazing thing was how comfortable she was with my dad and how at ease he seemed. That moment alone solidified that home care was the best option for my dad and also for me.

Home Care Was The Right Choice

Choosing Caring People Inc. was the right choice for me. The caregiver comes to provide care to my dad four days per week and she’s practically family now. I am forever grateful that I found a professional service that could cater to my dad’s unique needs. If you have a loved one with Alzheimer’s/Dementia, take my advice: you don’t have to do it alone.