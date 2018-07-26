Michael Giuffrida is a renowned plastic surgeon who operates in the Southington and Hartford areas of Connecticut. He has recently completed a piece of research on the statistics relating to plastic surgery in the state. The results have been quite revealing to the industry as a whole.

Michael Giuffrida Reports on Plastic Surgery Statistics

According to the statistics provided, there has been a continued growth in the interest in cosmetic surgery. In fact, across the country, there were 17.5 million minimally invasive and surgical cosmetic procedures completed, which represents a year on year increase of 2%. A similar increase was reported in Connecticut. Of particular interest, however, is that there has been a 200% increase in minimally invasive procedures since 2000, which indicates that Americans and those in Connecticut in particular, no longer want to go under the knife.

Surgical procedures focused on the entirety of the body. Specifically, it has been found that the top 5 most popular procedures, nationally as well as in Connecticut and in Southington and Hartford in particular, are:

The breast augmentation, which has seen a 3% increase since 2016. The liposuction, which has seen a 5% increase since 2016. Nose reshaping, which has seen a 2% decrease since 2016. Eyelid surgery, which has remained steady since 2016. The tummy tuck, which has seen a 2% increase since 2016.

The minimally invasive procedures, meanwhile, focused almost solely on the face. The research has shown that the five most popular procedures in 2017 were:

Botulinum toxin type A (Botox), which has seen a 2% increase since 2016. Soft tissue fillers, which has seen a 3% increase since 2016. Chemical peels, which have seen a 1% increase since 2016. Laser hair removal procedures, which have seen a 2% decrease since 2016. Microdermabrasion, which has seen a 4% decrease since 2016.

Botox is still king when it comes to the popularity of cosmetic procedures. Some surgeons are concerned about the fact that there has been a significant increase in the number of people who have Botox completed in non-registered or licensed facilities. For instance, there have been a number of reported “Botox Parties” in both Hartford and Southington, which is of particular concern. This is not just due to the fact that many of those offering the procedure are not trained or licensed to do so, but also because alcohol is consumed during these parties, which could have a negative impact on the Botox itself.

There have been numerous other interesting developments in the world of plastic surgery. Professionals involved in the field have found themselves having to make changes to their ways of working and having to train in new areas of work as well. However, the result is that people truly are more beautiful than ever before. That is something that all plastic surgeons support, as they simply want people to look their very best. Whether that is through new ultrasound technology or existing surgical procedures is irrelevant, so long as the result is good.