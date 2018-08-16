In the past, the only recognized way to slim down was to starve yourself. The old, calories in, calories out belief kept people hungry and desperate. While calories in, calories out may or may not actually work is still being hotly debated. While that’s going on, the rest of the world is moving on to more unconventional ways to slim down, such as the following two methods.

Coolsculpting

If you’ve never heard of this unconventional way to slim down, you’re probably wondering, what is coolsculpting? Coolsculpting is a non-invasive, fast and easy way to rid your body of excess fat. If you’ve been struggling to lose weight but the fat just doesn’t want to budge, you might want to try coolsculpting. It’s FDA-approved and there are dozens of trials that show that coolsculpting works. It’s been around for years and many women use coolsculpting to sculpt their bodies and keep excess fat off. The way it works is that a patented system is used to locate and destroy fat cells by cooling them. The system actually freezes the fat cells, which kills them. Your body then naturally gets rid of the waste cells, leaving a slimmer, more contoured body.

Atkins Diet

The Atkins Diet in the 1960s was invented by Robert Atkins, a well-known cardiologist. Atkins was the first to discover that fat doesn’t make you fat. The unconventional component of the Atkins Diet is that you can eat all the healthy fats you want, never go hungry, and still lose body fat. Essentially, a typical day’s meal could consist of bacon, chicken, fish, foie gras and any number of fats, as long as carbohydrates are severely restricted. Without carbohydrates, Atkins claimed, the body would create ketones, which it can then live on instead of carbohydrates and sugar. His assertions and subsequent diet plan were met with resounding cries of heresy from medical organizations and his own colleagues. However, since his death, his claims have been repeatedly proven to be right. The latest iteration of his diet plan is the Keto Diet, which closely follows the same diet rules as the original Atkins Diet. While younger generations may only recognize this diet as the Keto diet, older generations still credit Dr. Robert Atkins for this astounding breakthrough in medical knowledge.

These two unconventional ways to slim down have enabled more people to slim down than ever before. While conventional methods will always be important, it’s important that the world continues to challenge existing beliefs about the body’s metabolism.