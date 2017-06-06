If you have ever been in an accident, you have probably seen firsthand how complex the reasoning behind most fault determinations can be.

That happens because there are a large number of factors at play in any given accident, and the law has to make determinations based on how likely it is that each driver is behaving in ways that contributed to the overall accident at the end.

Since each crash type is unique, understanding the reasoning behind each determination requires a new and unique lesson in this kind of logic.

That’s where this infographic comes in-you can take a look at some of the most common accident scenarios you are likely to run into, to discover how it is that police and insurance companies are likely to view each crash.

Who do you think is at fault in these situations? When determining fault in any car accident, there are many different issues to take into consideration.

Understanding the situations shown in this infographic may alert you to situations you may be setting up each time you drive. This is true even if you are not involved in an accident.