Grand Jury Sgainst Trump Canceled as Bombshell Evidence Stings Liberals

By
Ernest Dempsey
-
Please share this story:
                

New bombshell evidence that can destroy the left’s lawsuit against President Trump has come out today while the New York District Attorney Alvin Bragg abruptly canceled the grand jury meeting scheduled for today in Manhattan, NY.

Grand Jury
Image @ Adobe Stock Images

The Game-Changing Letter

Benny Johnson of Newsmax tweeted a copy of the 2018 letter from Michael Cohen’s lawyer to the federal Election Commission (FEC) that declares Cohen used his own personal funds to pay Stormy Daniels.

“It’s over, ” wrote Johnson.

This directly contradicts the fundamental claim of Bragg’s case that President Trump used election campaign funds to pay Daniels via Cohen.

With the letter made public, the reaction of conservatives was excitement and mocking back at liberals who were dreaming of seeing President Trump in handcuffs brought to the court in New York upon indictment. One person on Twitter showed in a meme what liberals right now will be feeling like – going back to the debunked Russia Collusion story.

Documents Hid from Grand Jury

The letter from Cohen’s lawyer is not the only hole in the Soros-linked DA’s case against Trump. The Gateway Pundit reported yesterday that Alvin Bragg hid nearly 600 pages of exculpatory evidence to the New York Grand Jury investigating President Trump. The story cited Fox News legal expert Gregg Jarrett commenting on the testimony of Bob Costello, former legal adviser to Michael Cohen, before the Manhattan grand jury:

I mentioned it yesterday, I think, when Bob Costello got into that Grand Jury room and told them, “Wait a minute. You don’t have the hundreds of pages I handed over to Alvin Bragg over here? You only have six cherry-picked documents?”

Read the 2018 letter from Michael Cohen’s lawyer to the federal Election Commission (FEC) below:

letter to Cohen
Screenshot @ Twitter

Conservative commentators have analyzed Bragg’s pursuit of the case against Trump as a political witch-hunt in which he overstepped his authority simply to go after Trump and charge him with a felony for something which – if proven – is misdemeanor by law.

Previous articleDART Mission Displaces 1000 Tons of Asteroid Debris, Paving the Way for Future Planetary Defense
Ernest Dempsey
http://www.ernestdempsey.com/

Ernest Dempsey is a writer, editor, blogger, and journalist based in Orlando, FL. He runs a popular blog Word Matters! and edits the journal and its blog Recovering the Self. Dempsey is a skeptic, vegetarian, and advocate for animal and human rights.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR