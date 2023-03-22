Grand Jury Sgainst Trump Canceled as Bombshell Evidence Stings Liberals

Please share this story:

New bombshell evidence that can destroy the left’s lawsuit against President Trump has come out today while the New York District Attorney Alvin Bragg abruptly canceled the grand jury meeting scheduled for today in Manhattan, NY.

The Game-Changing Letter

Benny Johnson of Newsmax tweeted a copy of the 2018 letter from Michael Cohen’s lawyer to the federal Election Commission (FEC) that declares Cohen used his own personal funds to pay Stormy Daniels.

“It’s over, ” wrote Johnson.

This directly contradicts the fundamental claim of Bragg’s case that President Trump used election campaign funds to pay Daniels via Cohen.

Documents Hid from Grand Jury

The letter from Cohen’s lawyer is not the only hole in the Soros-linked DA’s case against Trump. The Gateway Pundit reported yesterday that Alvin Bragg hid nearly 600 pages of exculpatory evidence to the New York Grand Jury investigating President Trump. The story cited Fox News legal expert Gregg Jarrett commenting on the testimony of Bob Costello, former legal adviser to Michael Cohen, before the Manhattan grand jury:

I mentioned it yesterday, I think, when Bob Costello got into that Grand Jury room and told them, “Wait a minute. You don’t have the hundreds of pages I handed over to Alvin Bragg over here? You only have six cherry-picked documents?”

Read the 2018 letter from Michael Cohen’s lawyer to the federal Election Commission (FEC) below:

Conservative commentators have analyzed Bragg’s pursuit of the case against Trump as a political witch-hunt in which he overstepped his authority simply to go after Trump and charge him with a felony for something which – if proven – is misdemeanor by law.