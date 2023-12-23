Nukkleus Inc. Closes Merger with Brilliant Acquisition Corporation

Please share this story:

Nukkleus Inc. (NASDAQ: NUKK) has successfully completed its merger with Brilliant Acquisition Corporation, marking a significant milestone for the company. The merger, valued at approximately $105 million, positions Nukkleus for future growth and digital asset opportunities.

Nukkleus Inc

Following the merger, Nukkleus will be redomesticated to Delaware and operate under the name Nukkleus Inc. The common stock and warrants of the combined company are expected to commence trading on the Nasdaq Stock Market on December 26, 2023, under the ticker symbols NUKK and NUKKW.

Brilliant Acquisition Corporation

The merger with Brilliant Acquisition Corporation, a Chinese company, represents a strategic evolution for Nukkleus, as it seeks to expand its brand presence and provide innovative services to its clients.

The ticker symbol BRLI will transition to NUKK to maintain brand continuity. Nukkleus aims to deliver a suite of services that meet the evolving needs of its clients in the digital asset market.

Financial Advisors

Axiom Capital Management, Inc. and RedEight Capital Limited served as financial advisers for the merger, while Loeb & Loeb LLP acted as counsel to Brilliant Acquisition Corporation and ArentFox Schiff, LLP acted as counsel to Nukkleus Inc.

Nukkleus Inc. is a provider of digital asset exchange, investment, custody, and payment services. The company is dedicated to delivering comprehensive solutions in both traditional and digital asset markets while prioritizing innovation and regulatory compliance.

For further information about Nukkleus and its digital asset solutions, contact COO Jamie Khurshid at [email protected] or +44 7956590095.