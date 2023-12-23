Talos Energy Appoints John Spath as Executive VP, Head of Operations

Please share this story:

Independent exploration and production company, Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE: TALO), named John Spath Executive Vice President and Head of Operations, effective immediately. In his new role, Mr. Spath will oversee the Company’s upstream business operations.

John Spath

Mr. Spath is a seasoned industry veteran with more than 28 years of experience, He previously served as Senior Vice President of Operations at Talos Energy. His extensive background includes key positions such as Senior Vice President of Drilling and Production Operations, Vice President of Production Operations, and Drilling Manager since joining the company in 2013.

Before his tenure at Talos, Mr. Spath began his career as a Process Engineer at McDermott and more than eight years at Marathon Oil Corporation, where he led offshore projects in various capacities, including Facilities Engineer, Production Foreman, and Deepwater Drilling Engineer. Prior to joining Talos, he also served as an independent consultant on deepwater drilling and completion projects for Mariner Energy, Stone Energy, Deep Gulf Energy, and Helix Energy Solutions Group.

Mr. Spath holds a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Louisiana at Lafayette.

Mr. Spath succeeds Mr. Robert “Bob” Abendschein, the outgoing Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer.

Talos Energy’s President and Chief Executive Officer, Timothy S. Duncan, expressed confidence in Mr. Spath’s capabilities, citing his track record and industry-wide respect.

“I am very pleased to announce John Spath’s appointment. John has a demonstrated track record and experience at Talos and has earned the respect of his peers in Talos and the industry. We are confident he will do a great job. We thank Bob for his leadership at Talos over the past several years, and wish him success going forward,” Duncan said.

Talos Energy recently released its annual Sustainability Report and Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (“TCFD”) Report for the 2022 calendar year highlighting its ongoing commitment to sustainability and governance.

Published on November 14, 2023, these reports underscore Talos’s dedication to transparency, emissions reduction efforts, and sustainability across its growing upstream and low carbon solutions businesses. Developed with reference to leading frameworks such as the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (“SASB”), Global Reporting Initiative (“GRI”), United Nations’ Sustainability Development Goals (“UN SDG”), and TCFD, the reports demonstrate Talos’s comprehensive approach to responsible energy practices.

Executive Vice President, Low Carbon Strategy and Chief Sustainability Officer Robin Fielder expressed enthusiasm about the progress made: “I am excited to announce the publication of our annual Sustainability and TCFD Reports and share the progress on our sustainability strategy. In keeping with our mission to provide energy prosperity to improve lives, our strategy is focused on delivering conventional energy resources and low-carbon solutions in a safe, reliable, environmentally responsible, and profitable way.”

Talos Energy Sustainability and Governance Highlights:

Realized a ~30% reduction in Scope 1 GHG emissions intensity ratio for 2022 compared to the 2018 baseline year.

Reduced Scope 2 greenhouse gas emissions by ~64% from the 2018 baseline year to 2022.

Committed to further reducing Talos’s GHG emissions on an absolute basis by 15% from Talos’s new 2022 baseline by 2030.

Attained the Lowest Total Recordable Incident Rate in Talos’s history in 2022.

Achieved a Zero Lost Time Incident Rate for the second consecutive year in 2022.

Expanded the Talos Low Carbon Solutions business and secured carbon capture projects supporting an estimated 1.7 billion tons of gross prospective storage resources.

Transitioned to a declassified Board in 2023, with all directors elected annually to serve one-year terms beginning in 2025.

Achieved a rating of “A” (on a scale of AAA-CCC) in the MSCI ESG Ratings assessment in May 2023.

Received the 2023 Hart Energy ESG Award for Public Producer, one of two recipients in the public producer category based on Talos’s 2022 efforts.

Recognized as a Top Workplace in 2023 by the Houston Chronicle for 11 consecutive years.

These accomplishments underscore Talos’s commitment to advancing sustainable and responsible practices in the energy sector, aligning with its mission to deliver value while prioritizing safety, environmental responsibility, and stakeholder satisfaction.

Celebrating its five-year anniversary on the New York Stock Exchange, Talos is known for transparency, emissions reduction, and sustainable practices.

Founded with a clear mission – to deliver energy prosperity that enhances lives – Talos stands out as a beacon of responsibility in an ever-evolving sector. Beyond the accolades and recognition, the company’s ethos is grounded in safety, innovation, and environmental consciousness.

As a key player in the energy sector, Talos prioritizes operational excellence while addressing the pressing challenges of our time. The company’s commitment to sustainability is not just a tagline; it’s embedded in its operational DNA. From achieving significant reductions in emissions to being recognized as a Top Workplace for 11 consecutive years by the Houston Chronicle, Talos sets a precedent for responsible and efficient energy production.

For more insights into Talos Energy’s sustainable practices and operational excellence, explore the detailed reports at www.talosenergy.com/sustainability.