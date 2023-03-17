Hyperconnectivity: Rising Demand for IoT, Cloud-Based Tech To Drive Market to $2.2 Trillion by 2031

Please share this story:

In a world where the number of connected devices is rapidly increasing, hyperconnectivity has become a buzzword that defines the way people and devices interact with each other. A recent report by Allied Market Research suggests the market may reach a staggering $2.2 trillion globally by 2031, driven by the increasing demand for IoT and cloud-based technologies, and advancements in communication technologies.

The global hyperconnectivity market is poised to reach $2.2 trillion by 2031, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21.7% from 2021 to 2031, according to a recent Allied Market Research report.

What Is Hyperconnectivity

Hyperconnectivity refers to the increasing interconnectedness of people, devices, and information. The rise of smart devices, the internet of things (IoT), and cloud-based technologies has enabled seamless communication and data sharing across various platforms and devices.

The report suggests the market growth is driven by increasing demand for IoT and cloud-based technologies, as well as advancements in communication technologies and the proliferation of smart devices. The adoption of hyperconnectivity solutions is expected to grow across various industries, including healthcare, transportation, and manufacturing.

Market Domination

North America is expected to dominate the hyperconnectivity market during the forecast period, owing to the presence of major market players and the widespread adoption of IoT and cloud-based technologies in the region. The report says the United States is the largest market for these solutions in the region, owing to its advanced technological infrastructure and high adoption rate of smart devices.

High Growth Rate

Although North America will dominate the IoT market, the highest growth rate is likely to be seen in the Asia-Pacific. This will be due to the rapid digitalization of economies in the region and the increasing adoption of interconnectivity solutions. The report highlights that countries such as China, India, and Japan are expected to be key contributors to the growth of the hyperconnectivity market in the region.

Big Players

The report also highlights key players operating in the hyperconnectivity market, including Cisco Systems Inc., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company, and IBM Corporation, among others. The report suggests these players are investing in research and development activities to enhance their product offerings and expand their market share.

The worldwide government response to COVID-19 has accelerated the adoption of networked solutions, as businesses and individuals increasingly relied on digital technologies to stay connected and continue their operations. The report suggests that presented significant growth opportunities for players in the hyperconnectivity market, as the need for remote working, virtual events, and telemedicine increased.

Competition

The report highlights that the hyperconnectivity market is characterized by intense competition, with players focusing on innovation and strategic partnerships to stay ahead in the market. It also suggests significant mergers and acquisitions activity during the forecast period, as players seek to expand their product portfolios and geographic reach.

In conclusion, the hyperconnectivity market is expected to grow at a rapid pace during the forecast period, driven by the increasing demand for IoT and cloud-based technologies, advancements in communication technologies, and the proliferation of smart devices. As businesses and individuals continue to rely on digital technologies for communication and data sharing, the tech-enabled communication market is poised to play a critical role in shaping the future of communication and connectivity.

Companies in Hyperconnectivity

The press release mentions

Cisco Systems Inc.

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company

IBM Corporation

Here are some other large companies involved in the development and deployment of hyperconnectivity solutions:

Amazon Web Services

Google LLC

Microsoft Corporation

AT&T Inc.

Verizon Communications Inc.

Intel Corporation

Qualcomm Technologies Inc.

Nokia Corporation

Ericsson AB

Dell Technologies Inc.

The highly competitive hyperconnectivity market has many other players operating beyond those listed here.

Key Takeaways