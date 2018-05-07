The numbers are in, and once again the Mustang GT is the best-selling sports car in Canada. This is no surprise, given that Mustang surged forward to become the best-selling sports car in the world in 2016; but for those who doubted the staying power of the newest generation of the iconic car, this offers substantial proof that the Mustang will continue to rule the road for the foreseeable future.

The Mustang has long been an automotive industry legend. Ever since it launched the pony car phenomenon in 1964, breaking all records for auto sales since the Second World War, the Mustang has made a name for itself for its thrilling action and drag-strip energy, and become one of Ford’s most recognizable vehicles. While not every generation of Mustang has been as successful as the first, vintage models have been a staple for dealers across North America, and every year car aficionados have been eager to check out the new Mustangs to see how they stack up against the classics.

In 2015, the brand came roaring back with its sixth generation, one of the most successful updates Mustang has ever seen. The new Mustangs have preserved many of the features that made the brand so iconic (streamlined shape, superior driving experience, unparalleled power) with the latest new technology and more environmentally friendly engine options that make it possible to enjoy a Mustang without paying more at the pump.

The new generation has been widely viewed as one of the best-ever versions of the iconic car, with experts pointing to the new features as evidence of Ford’s willingness to explore the possibilities of one of its most popular brands. For example, since it hit the market, there has been a lot of excitement about some of the new engine options. Long synonymous with the V-8 and V-6 engines, the Mustang now comes with the option of a turbocharged 2.3-litre four cylinder, which uses less gas and also changes the driving dynamic. Because it isn’t nearly as heavy as the V-8, it makes the Mustang even more agile and quick-footed.

Buyers now also have the option of a 10-speed automatic transmission in addition to the traditional six-speed manual. While many Mustang fans will prefer the six-speed, the 10-speed can go from 0-60 in under four seconds, and opens the car up to a whole new potential market of drivers.

The more time the 2018 GT spends on the road, the more accolades it seems to get. Toward the end of 2017, New York Daily News called the new model one of the best performance bargains in history, and if sales numbers offer any indication, the public agrees: in 2017, Mustang sales in Canada increased by 10%. For shoppers who have always wanted to get behind the wheel of a new Mustang, this is good news: with the car moving from strength to strength and the brand getting more attention with each passing year, there has never been a better time to buy a new Mustang.