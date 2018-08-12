Writing papers may not be your favorite thing. You may, in fact, wish you could run and hide when one is due. Panic can lead to poor decisions, so before you hire someone to write your paper, consider the following consequences. Plagiarism can:

Get you expelled from your course

Result in your work being destroyed

Get you expelled from your college or university

Result in legal action

With such high stakes, it’s a wonder anyone has the courage to pay someone to do their work or to copy directly from pages on the web. There are many tools to detect plagiarism, so it’s not worth the risk. One could argue that you’re also cheating yourself out of the educational benefits of writing a paper. Keep reading to learn about an alternative offered by some online companies.

Here’s Why Professors are Paying Attention

The statistics for plagiarism are astounding in the U.S. and Europe. Although the plagiarism rates vary from 6.4 percent in Vermont to a huge 24.2 percent in Louisiana, it’s clearly a universal problem. The problem is that not enough students are reaching out in ways that would improve their paper. Too many would rather hire a stranger to do it.

Total plagiarism averages 15.9% in the U.S.

In the Southwest, the average is 18.8 percent (highest region)

It’s better to spend time brainstorming topics and doing research so that you can learn the material as you prepare the essay. Then, when you need help, you can use the appropriate tools to polish your work. Grammarly is a free product you can use to check for grammar, for example.

Get Help Without a Legal Hassle

There are still tools you can use to help get you started without plagiarizing or resorting to purchased essays. Essay writer software, for example, provides ideas and suggestions as you type in your original ideas. You still get the help you need without giving up your own voice.

Exploring the tools available to you helps get the creative juices flooring again. You can look your professor in the eye because you wrote an original work – with a little help to polish it before turning it in.

In today’s competitive world, originality is more important than ever, so don’t let your thoughts be lost.