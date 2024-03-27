ChuanQi IP Releases “MIR2M: The Grandmaster” in Blockchain-based Idle Martial Arts RPG

Please share this story:

ChuanQi IP, a subsidiary of WEMADE (CEO: Henry Chang), officially released the blockchain-based idle martial arts RPG, “MIR2M: The Grandmaster.”

“MIR2M: The Grandmaster” is the third title in the MIR2M series. It is based on “The Legend of Mir 2” universe, with a storyline taking place in the “Central Continent” on the opposite side of the Mir mainland “Bicheon.”

Innovative Party System

During the game, players aim to create a formidable team, with the innovative party system. Parties consist of one to five different characters. Choices include warriors, mages, Taoists and the hidden “Shadow Master.” There are PvP battles, boss dungeons, and guild systems.

What truly sets this game apart is the unique feature that allows all characters to grow concurrently, ensuring a seamless and engaging gaming journey. The game ups the ante by introducing an exclusive reward for players who skillfully advance all five characters to certain levels; they gain access to the elusive ‘Shadow Master’ class. This not only opens the door to a captivating class transfer but also elevates the whole gaming experience.

Unlocking The ‘Shadow Master’ Class

The Grandmaster creates a new opportunity to enhance gameplay, marking a pivotal moment in the virtual adventure. This feature underscores the game’s commitment to delivering a rich, multi-layered experience, where teamwork and strategic growth lead to rewarding advancements.

The Grandmaster” Release Airdrop Event

A gameplay review video event in February encouraged players to create and upload a video on their own YouTube channels, featuring the gameplay and release news of “MIR2M: The Grandmaster.” The aim was to promote the event, with a chance of players receiving WEMIX coins based on rankings or through a draw.

ChuanQi IP created a number of events to commemorate the release. Users performing missions such as game installation and VIP level achievement were offered roulette participation tickets to win WEMIX coins and MIR2M series exclusive game token CQB. Details of the event to be released after the launch.

ChuanQi IP launched the story movie “MIR2M: The Grandmaster,” on YouTube. That video outlined the game’s backstory, focusing on the Central Continent’s fall to demons and the survivors’ retreat to the Empyrean Isle, where they train to become martial arts Grandmasters.

The game marketers invited players to embark on a new journey, offering exclusive gifts for early sign-ups, to help kickstart uptake.

For detailed information about the game and events, check the “MIR2M: The Grandmaster” official website and the global blockchain game platform WEMIX Play.

Here is one of the most interesting and most watched player videos from the event. (although he speaks in his own language, his presentation is excellent, as is his thumbnail design.

