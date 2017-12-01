Tired Of Broken Screens? The Rugged Smartphone You Can’t Live Without

Have you ever wondered why all of your electronic gadgets break? It would be nice if they lasted for decades, slowly degrading as time went by. In reality, one day you’re enjoying the iPhone you recently paid $700 when you get bumped from behind.

Your iPhone tumbles several feet to the floor, face down, and when you pick it up the screen is cracked – despite your $50 gel case and the fact that it fell on carpet. When you take it to the screen repair place, they want $150. A couple months later you drop your iPhone in a puddle of water, and it’s never the same. You buy a new one because, well, you have no other choice.

It’s safe to say that your great, great, great grandfather’s wind-up watch will outlive all of the electronics you and your family will ever buy.

Welcome to the world of consumer electronics where inefficiency meets planned obsolescence: upgrade or else.

So much power, yet they can’t make a shatter-proof screen?

For the most part, consumer electronics are equipped with top performance features no human being could possibly max out. Who’s going to notice the 20% increase in Apple’s i7 processor speed? Does anyone really need a 5TB internal hard drive for their laptop? If we’ve got access to the best performance specs, why are we still upgrading our devices every year?

As this article from Cnet explains, “Computers and mobile phones that last a lifetime can already be built. Now that processors have reached a level where the average student has a laptop more powerful than a 1990’s Pixar render farm, you have to wonder why the majority of us need to upgrade.”

Now that all of our devices – computers, MP3 players, phones – are small enough, fast enough, and have enough memory, manufacturers have to figure out how to sell us new products. If we’re satisfied with the technical performance of our devices, all they can do is make new, more stylish devices that appeal to our aesthetic preferences.

It’s time to switch the focus to durability

One company is going beyond style and creating what we all really want: a rugged phone that can withstand the bumps and crashes of daily life. That company is CAT; the same company that makes over 300 machines that are, as their slogan says, “built to last.”

Among the phones released by CAT is the CAT S60, a smartphone that lives up to the company’s slogan.

Designed to survive a 6-foot drop onto hard concrete – an act that would obliterate any other smartphone – the CAT S60 is the first smartphone suitable for people who live in the real world.

The CAT S60 is built to run on the GSM network and comes with 3GB of memory and 32GB of storage. There’s a rear 13MP camera that includes an LED flash, geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, options for panoramic shots, and can record video in full 1080p HD. There’s also a thermal camera.

This is a serious phone for serious people who are tired of spending hundreds of dollars every year on a new phone. Although it’s built to take a beating, it’s still got all the regular features you’d expect a smartphone to have. Like 4G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, a built-in GPS with GLONASS for accurate positioning, and a reliable 3800mAh battery.

Although touted as hefty, weighing 7.8 ounces, it’s still less than half a pound. This smartphone is designed to be used in environments where life happens. Drop it in a giant puddle? No problem. It’s actually waterproof and can be submerged up to 16 feet for an hour. The iPhone can barely lay claim to being water resistant at best.

The best feature is the SOS button that immediately sends your coordinates to a list of emergency contacts. Considering the type of jobs some people have, this feature could save lives.

There’s no need to keep buying a new smartphone each year

The iPhone and Samsung smartphones might be popular, but they’ll never last like this smartphone. If you’re tired of spending an entire paycheck each year for a new smartphone, the CAT S60 will be an investment you won’t regret.