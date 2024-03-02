Yingli Solar Panda N-Type High-Efficiency PV Modules for Middle East 1.25 GW Power Plant

By
Alan Gray
-
Please share this story:
                

Yingli Solar is to provide 1.25 GW of their high-efficiency Panda N-type TOPCon PV modules for Saudi Arabia’s Saad 2 PV project. This project is part of the third round of PV project plans by the Public Investment Fund (PIF).

The Saad 2 PV project, developed by ACWA Power, has a total installed capacity of 1,255 MW, making it one of the largest renewable energy projects in the Middle East. Huadong Engineering Corporation Limited and SEPCOIII Electric Power Construction Co., Ltd. will handle the engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) for the project.

Yingli Solar PV

Yingli Solar, a global leader in PV module supply, will contribute its advanced technology and quality products to the project. This partnership follows their involvement in the 575 MW Ibri 2 project in Oman.

Yin Xulong, Chairman of Yingli Solar expressed confidence in the project goals. “We are confident that this project’s execution will significantly advance the propagation of renewable energy in the Middle East. In partnership with our collaborators, Yingli Solar will play a pivotal role in the worldwide energy transition.”

1.25 GW! Yingli Solar to Supply Panda N-Type High-Efficiency Modules for Mega PV Power Plant in the Middle East
1.25 GW! Yingli Solar to Supply Panda N-Type High-Efficiency Modules for Mega PV Power Plant in the Middle East. Publicity photo

Key Takeaways

– Yingli Solar will supply 1.25 GW of high-efficiency PV modules for the Saad 2 PV project in Saudi Arabia.
– The Saad 2 PV project has a total installed capacity of 1,255 MW and is one of the largest renewable energy projects in the Middle East.
– Huadong Engineering Corporation Limited and SEPCOIII Electric Power Construction Co., Ltd. will handle the EPC for the project.
– This partnership marks another milestone for Yingli Solar, ACWA Power, and PowerChina Huadong Engineering Corporation Limited.
– The project will contribute to Saudi Arabia’s renewable energy plan and the global carbon neutrality goal.

Previous articleBest Travel Tips For Your Car Before A Long Road Trip
Next articleOrangeX Leads the Way in BRC20 Token Trading with Strategic Enhancements
Alan Gray
Alan Gray

Alan Gray is a business writer and a graphics hacker who loves to craft interesting stories and pair them with descriptive images that he creates on his Mac. He used to be a Windows freak, but after Vista destroyed his enjoyment by crashing 2-3 times per day, he decided that it was time for a change. He says he never wants to go back.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR