Yingli Solar Panda N-Type High-Efficiency PV Modules for Middle East 1.25 GW Power Plant

Yingli Solar is to provide 1.25 GW of their high-efficiency Panda N-type TOPCon PV modules for Saudi Arabia’s Saad 2 PV project. This project is part of the third round of PV project plans by the Public Investment Fund (PIF).

The Saad 2 PV project, developed by ACWA Power, has a total installed capacity of 1,255 MW, making it one of the largest renewable energy projects in the Middle East. Huadong Engineering Corporation Limited and SEPCOIII Electric Power Construction Co., Ltd. will handle the engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) for the project.

Yingli Solar, a global leader in PV module supply, will contribute its advanced technology and quality products to the project. This partnership follows their involvement in the 575 MW Ibri 2 project in Oman.

Yin Xulong, Chairman of Yingli Solar expressed confidence in the project goals. “We are confident that this project’s execution will significantly advance the propagation of renewable energy in the Middle East. In partnership with our collaborators, Yingli Solar will play a pivotal role in the worldwide energy transition.”

Key Takeaways

– Yingli Solar will supply 1.25 GW of high-efficiency PV modules for the Saad 2 PV project in Saudi Arabia.

– The Saad 2 PV project has a total installed capacity of 1,255 MW and is one of the largest renewable energy projects in the Middle East.

– Huadong Engineering Corporation Limited and SEPCOIII Electric Power Construction Co., Ltd. will handle the EPC for the project.

– This partnership marks another milestone for Yingli Solar, ACWA Power, and PowerChina Huadong Engineering Corporation Limited.

– The project will contribute to Saudi Arabia’s renewable energy plan and the global carbon neutrality goal.