The 2018 Paris Fashion Week was one for the books. The bold makeup and hair looks that dominated the runway are sure to spark trends this year.

From vibrant hair colors to unique makeup looks, here are seven beauty trends that dominated Paris Fashion Week.

1. Bold Hair Cuts and Colors

Close crop cuts were everywhere on the runway, but Givenchy took it to the next level. Models sported directional bobs.

Colors were vibrant and bold, too. Model Lily Nova debuted neon raspberry tinted curls at Miu Miu, while Teddy Quinlivan sported a dark fringed cut at Louis Vuitton.

If there’s one thing Paris Fashion Week has taught us, it’s that you don’t have to be afraid to be bold in both your hair color and cut.

2. Eye-Catching Hair Accessories

Chanel models sported glittering hair accessories shaped in the brand’s signature double-C. Designed to catch the light and glimmer, the designer proved that hair “jewelry” can have a serious impact.

Dries Van Noten added color to the runway by placing ostrich feather plumes along the models’ deep center part.

John Galliano’s models layered long strands of pearls over their soft waves for a romantic look.

3. Holographic Makeup

Makeup artist Val Garland created Giambattista Valli’s kaleidoscopic makeup looks by dumping iridescent pigment onto a tray and gently blowing the flecks across the models’ faces.

At Maison Margiela, model Alyssa Traore’s lips were coated in shimmering, high-shine gloss for galaxy-style lips.

4. Paint it Gold

Gold makeup accents were everywhere on the runway. Chanel draped gold shimmer along the cheekbones, brows and temples of models. At Akris, models with purple smoky eyes had gold leaf accents to make their looks “pop.”

At Thom Browne, models sported sculpted crops brushed with gold for a Renaissance-esque gilded effect.

Forget painting it black. This year – paint it gold.

5. Slick-Back Hair and Long Braids

Alexander McQueen’s girl debuted an ultra-slicked, waist-length braid that upped the fetish factor.

The powerful look can easily be recreated at home if you have a surplus of extensions laying around.

6. Colorful Eyeliner

Forget the cat-eye look. Dior debuted a new eyeliner look that makes eyes pop. Makeup artist Peter Philips applied thick layers of eyeliner designed to match the color of each model’s sunglasses. Pink, burgundy and yellow dominated the looks.

At H&M, petrol blue liner accented the models’ eyes, with lines that extended outward. Makeup artist Isamaya Ffrench took inspiration from Japanese minimalism.

Louis Vuitton’s final 10 models sported individualized bolts of bright colors that jetted over and outward from the eyes for a futuristic, entrancing look. Watercolor washes of turquoise, aubergine and forest green took the look the next level.

7. Frizz is In

Sonia Rykiel continued to pay tribute to its founding designer’s famous frizzy hairstyle. Stylist Paul Hanlon whipped and teased each model’s hair to into a side-swept look that defied gravity.

The designer celebrated its 50th anniversary show this year.

The fashion house’s show had one message with this year’s iconic show: don’t fight the frizz – embrace it.