‘The Oyster Shucker’ Releases September 5

Please share this story:

Random Media is releasing the highly anticipated documentary film ‘The Oyster Shucker’, featuring international oyster shucker champions Honor Allen, Eamon Clark, Michael Moran, and Isabella Macbeth on September 5, 2023.

Directed by Casey Lock and Ross Zuchowski, ‘The Oyster Shucker’ follows oyster shucking competitions around the world and the intense, crowning of those who can shuck the fastest and with the best presentation champions.

This unique sub-culture attracts an entertaining cast of characters from around the globe. For the first time the film – The Oyster Shucker, explores this world and the stories and dreams of these top competitors. The story begins with an introduction to Honor Allen, a small-town boy at heart, Honor’s exceptional shucking skills give him unimaginable opportunities, including traveling globally to compete. But when tragedy strikes at home will Honor’s competitive spirit enable him to overcome these setbacks? While following Honor’s journey over four years, the film also takes several side trips to spend time with other top world competitors. Two-time world champion Michael Moran of Ireland’s Moran’s Oyster Cottage (a 250-year-old, family-run seafood restaurant) demonstrates the art of opening European flat oysters. Ten-time Canadian champ Eamon Clark discusses his family’s oyster shucking history and what he wants for his own son. Isabella Macbeth, two-time US Women’s champion, shares her wide-ranging hopes for the oyster shucking industry and her legacy as the first transgender competitive shucker.

Produced by Robin Malpass, ‘The Oyster Shucker’ has a run time of 94 minutes and is out on digital platforms September 5th.

Pre-order here: Oyster Shucker on iTunes, Amazon, Google Play, Microsoft, Vudu, iNDemand, Vubiquity, DirecTV and more!