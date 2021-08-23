FDA Approval of Pfizer Vaccine Raises Questions

The Pfizer vaccine for COVID 19 has been approved by the FDA as those keeping an eye on the corrupt government-pharma alliance had been expecting. So there are no surprises but climbing concerns and ignored questions of vital importance.

This morning the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) formally gave its full approval to the Pfizer vaccine that injects people with a synthetic viral RNA. The FDA approved the Pfizer vaccine for ages 16 and older.

Immediately after the FDA approval, the leftist governments in New York and New Jersey announced imposing the vaccine on school employees. Leftist news source Yahoo News reported that New York is not offering school workers any alternative to the COVID vaccine mandate but New Jersey will require those who refuse vaccination to undergo regular testing – a tactic that intimidates workers by making their life difficult if they refuse to surrender their rights. Other governments and private entities are also expected to start forcing employees into taking the shot.

Concerns over FDA Approval of Pfizer Vaccine

Skeptics of the COVID vaccines have slammed the FDA approval and questioned its legitimacy. Life Site News reported that the Children’s Health Defense called the approval an indicator of FDA’s service in the interest of the pharmaceutical industry and not the American public. Mary Holland, President of Children’s Health Defense, was cited as:

With over 13,000 reported deaths from COVID shots, we are deeply concerned about the impact on health, both short- and long-term. We intend to challenge this approval and licensure.

Independent journalist Stew Peters interviewed Dr. Jane Ruby on his show to question the legality and ethics of the FDA approval of the Pfizer shot. Dr. Ruby called the FDA approval illegal and criminal and expressed grave concern over the measure as she pointed to the missing information in the official FDA package insert released with the vaccine’s approval – information normally required by law for such approval.

