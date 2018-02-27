Research conducted at Wilkes University, Pennsylvania; found out that students who indulged in sexual activity more than twice a week had higher levels of disease combatting antibodies, as compared to the sexually inactive students. Believe it or not, sex does boost the immune system. So, having satisfying sex is more important than you might think! And in case of low libido, there are male enhancement products for help, unbiased reviews for which are available on Top Male Enhancers, so that you can make an informed decision.

However, before you start looking for the top male enhancement supplements of 2018, here are some more things that sex offers for your health.

How Sex Keeps You Fit

It helps in keeping your blood pressure in check : Studies have proven that a great sex life keeps your systolic blood pressure in check. Therefore, if you have crossed the age of 40, this is a good reason to enjoy a great time between the sheets! As we age, the chances of developing chronic hypertension increase and sex is a good way to keep it in check. If low energy levels are playing spoilsport, natural enhancement supplements, such as Maxis10, Extenze and Nugenix, can always help.

It is a delightful form of exercise : Active sex uses up about five calories per minute. Besides, it delivers a twofold punch! It elevates the heart rate and utilizes the various muscles of the body. Therefore, having sex as often as possible can actually help in losing weight. So, get that sex drive back on track and hit the sack!

It improves cardiac health : Enjoying a great time in bed can prove to be excellent for your heart too. Apart from increasing the heart rate, it helps in balancing testosterone and estrogen levels in the blood. Imbalance in these hormones can cause various problems, including heart disease and osteoporosis. An active sex life improves cardiac health, especially in men. Studies have proven that men who enjoy hearty sex at least twice a week are less likely to die of cardiac arrest than sexually inactive men! Do not let the lack of sex drive ruin your chance of leading a healthier life, check out the top male enhancement supplements for 2017.

Ejaculation improves prostate health : The American Medical Association published a study in its journal that stated that men who ejaculated about 21 times in a month were less likely to develop prostate cancer! And since prostate problems are more common in ageing males, it is important to maintain virility levels well past middle age. Dwindling testosterone levels and lack of energy could result in lack of sex drive. Sexual health supplements, such as Maxis10, Extenze and Nugenix, can help.

Enjoying great sex with your partner can also do her a lot of good. Vaginal stimulation helps in blocking chronic aches and pains. Sexual activity also helps in strengthening the pelvic floor muscles, and assists in controlling incontinence in women. So, show your love with a great deal of good sex!