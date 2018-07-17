Sunglasses make it easier to see in bright sunshine and help you make a fashion statement on and off the beach. However, wearing sunglasses also helps prevent cataracts, macular degeneration and a condition known as pterygium. Polarized sunglasses offer the best protection.

Three Great Reasons to Invest in Effective Sunglasses

The sun isn’t just harmful to your skin. Your eyes are just as vulnerable. Sunglasses protect your eyes from damaging ultraviolet (UV) rays, which cause the following issues:

Cataracts. Your eyes become cloudy and your vision blurs, and about 20 percent of new cases are due to prolonged UV exposure.

Your eyes become cloudy and your vision blurs, and about 20 percent of new cases are due to prolonged UV exposure. Macular degeneration. Due to damage to your retina, this condition destroys your central vision. It’s the main cause of blindness in the U.S.

Due to damage to your retina, this condition destroys your central vision. It’s the main cause of blindness in the U.S. Pterygium. Tissue grows over the white part of your eye, causing astigmatism.

When you buy sunglasses, aim for a stylish pair that blocks 99 percent of UV radiation to maintain sharp vision sharp and healthy eyes.

Best Sunglasses for Eye Protection

Choose sunglasses that protect your eyes from the sun’s harmful UVA and UVB rays. Long-term exposure can cause the issues noted above and lead to cancerous eye growths. Plastic and glass both absorb UV light, but adding certain chemicals to the lens further protects your eyes.

Polarized lenses reduce reflected glare and are combined with a UV-blocking substance. Check the label to choose the brand with the best UV protection.

A medium dark lens works for everyday wear, but for really bright conditions, go with a darker lens.

Wraparound glasses prevent UV light from hitting your eyes from the side of your frames. Enough UV rays get around ordinary frames to counter the protection they offer.

Mirror and metallic coatings reduce visible light but don’t fully protect you from UV radiation.

Understanding the risks associated with exposing your eyes to bright sunlight is the first step in saving your sight. Follow the helpful tips above to get the most effective pair in your budget.