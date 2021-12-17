UK Report Shows Fully Vaccinated Most at Risk of Dying from COVID

People who are fully vaccinated with COVID-19 vaccines are most at risk from dying of the disease, official numbers from United Kingdom revealed last month.

Just when the authorities claimed the existence of a new variant, namely Omicron, in the final week of November, The Exposé analyzed the latest Vaccine Surveillance report published on November 25th by the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA). The report presented numbers of Covid-19 cases, hospitalizations, and deaths among the vaccinated and unvaccinated people across England over the previous month.

Numbers from Vaccine Surveillance Report

The story presented the calculations of total COVID-19 cases among unvaccinated, partly vaccinated, and fully vaccinated in the 4-week period (October 25th – November 21st) and presented them in percentages and graphs. The stats show that fully vaccinated people are at a significantly higher risk of contracting COVID-19 as well as dying from it.

From August 30th to November 21st, England recorded a total of 9,592 deaths. Of these just 1,882 were among the unvaccinated population, whilst a shocking 7,710 were among the vaccinated population, with nearly 3,000 of these deaths occurring in just the last four weeks.

The UKHSA Report in question insists not to conclude from this raw data anything about vaccine effectiveness. Instead it claims that vaccine effectiveness is measured in “other ways”. It fails to explain, however, why the vaccine is claimed to be highly effective in preventing transmission and death when the majority of COVID cases and deaths are among the fully vaccinated.

Vaccine Effectiveness or Failure?

The UKHSA Report includes a list of publications that supposedly show the vaccine works in prevention of serious disease and deaths among the vaccinated. The studies included are, however, not conclusive and are frequently linked financially to the pharmaceuticals that manufacture the COVID vaccines.

In the previous report published on September 17 by the British health authorities, the majority of Delta cases and deaths were shown to be among vaccinated people. The mainstream media have been silent about the vaccine failure apparent from these reports.